Building Hope

Rye Foundation President Warren Steen, from left, Building Hope Development Director Sandy Williams stand outside the Ninth Street location along with students, Executive Director Atlas Kelly and Rye Foundation board member Ingram Hedgpeth. Hedgpeth praised Building Hope for its emphasis on academic achievement and spiritual development. “This is exactly the kind of project we are looking to support," he said.

 Contributed photo

Just in time for Christmas, a Greenville nonprofit has received a surprise gift: a $25,000 grant award.

Building Hope Community Life Center has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Bryan Award given by the Winston-Salem-based Rye Foundation.


