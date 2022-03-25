“I’ve met kings and queens and emperors, and I’ve traveled the globe three times, and it’s all because of him,” Milton Bullock said as he pointed a finger toward the heavens.
Now 82, Bullock, known these days as “The Golden Platter,” reflected on his music career which began as a youngster singing in the Macedonia Baptist Sunday School Sunshine Band and culminated as a member of The Platters from 1964 to 1970.
For the uninformed, The Platters were one of the most successful vocal groups of the early rock-and-roll era and had four No. 1 hits among 40 singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1955 and 1967.
“My mom sang in the adult choir and I held her songbook,” he recalled of his early days in music. “If I sang flat I got an elbow (from her). Doing that, I wound up developing as a first tenor.”
He said he grew up listening to performers that would be called “greats” today — people such as Count Basie and Cab Calloway — because his father loved their music and played it regularly.
“I didn’t know who they were, but I knew they were somebody because of their bus,” Bullock said.
Bullock said name musicians would play at a Rocky Mount club named the “Merry Couples Club” and would wind up staying in Princeville because there was no place to stay in Rocky Mount.
As a result, Bullock’s love of music continued to grow and his talents continued to develop, but he had restless feet.
He remembered going to stay with his grandparents in Pactolus in rural Pitt County, where he discovered farm work was not to his liking.
“We got up when the moon was still up and we came in (from the fields) when the moon was still up,” he recalled. “It was hard work.”
Looking for other options, Bullock asked if he could go stay with an aunt and uncle in Brooklyn, where the uncle managed an 18-story building.
“My job was to polish the floors and brass,” he said. “There was an echo in the lobby and I would sing to myself, but I never knew someone was outside, listening. After about three days, this lady came in and said, ‘You have the most melodious voice. Have you ever heard of The Platters?’”
“I told her I had and she told me she knew them and asked if I would like to meet them. I told her, ‘Oh, my yes.’”
That woman, Sylvia Bloom, was a tenant in the building and took an interest in Bullock and, while it took time, she made sure that Bullock connected with the Platters and eventually became his manager.
“They (The Platters) had gotten in trouble in Cincinnati and wound up going to Paris,” Bullock recalled.
Indeed, The Platters began to lose favor with the public after 1959, when the four male members were arrested in Cincinnati on drug and prostitution charges. There were no convictions, but their reputations were damaged.
Bullock recalled that they went to Paris after radio stations pulled their music from playlists.
It was about that time that tenor David Lynch began having trouble with his lungs.
“I met them and bonded,” Bullock said. “(Group founder) Herb (Reed) told me that eventually, they would have to replace David.”
Bullock, who was working as a letter carrier, went to Wildwood, N.J., with Bloom where he auditioned for Reed.
“I thought by knowing Herbie, I had an inside track, but there were 50 other people there,” he said, shaking his head. “They asked if I knew ‘My Prayer’ and I said I did. My daddy played the Ink Spots and they did ‘My Prayer.’”
Bullock said Buck Ram was playing the piano for his audition and there were nods in the affirmative as he sang.
It was Ram, Bullock explained, who was brought in to help elevate the group.
“Up until then, it had been an all-male group. Buck brought in Zola Taylor.”
“I joined them in Wildwood,” Bullock said. “We went to Montreal and then to Vancouver. We did the Johnny Carson Show and I got to talk about Princeville.”
He said he had two weeks to learn the group’s music and choreography.
“It was kind of overwhelming at times, but Herb told me to learn how to look out of the corner of my eye and to keep my feet moving. I had a record player and an album and that’s how I learned it all,” he said.
The times weren’t all good, however.
In Athens, Ga., the group had a sawed-off shotgun laid on the table in front of them.
“Zola wanted to argue with him, but I told her to come on and get out of there,” Bullock said.
At Chowan College, Bullock’s family was to attend a performance and had reserved seats.
“They were late and had trouble getting in,” he said. He also said that while the group was on stage, he saw the unwinding tail of a roll of toilet paper as it headed their way.
“I hated it for my family,” he said.
These days, Bullock performs as The Golden Platter. He performs at the Rocky Mount train station a couple of days a week and, before COVID-19, served as a North Carolina Train Host on Amtrak’s Piedmont and Carolinian trains.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls from fans, wanting to know what I’ve got going on,” he said. “I want to get back into the studio to record some of Jackie Gleason’s music ... you know, he had a great singing voice.”
Bullock has served his community as a Princeville town commissioner and founded the Do It For The Children Foundation with the late Muhammad Ali. He truly believes in public service and continues to work to ensure the recovery of his community from the latest flood.
A native of Edgecombe County, he attended Princeville and Patillo schools while growing up and graduated from Newport News (Va.) High School. He later attended Stratton College in Wisconsin and was inducted into The Twin County Hall of Fame in 2006. In addition to his music, he has appeared in Home Alone 2, Prelude to a Kiss, Straight Talk, Gladiator, Folks and Angel Street.
Bullock, who turns 81 on Feb. 13, is concerned about his health as COVID-19 continues to rage, but he has battled cancer and other illnesses and is still going strong.
“It’s all because of Him,” he said, again pointing skyward. My life has been a blessing and God has looked upon me with kindness and grace.”
Anyone interested in booking Bullock may do so by calling him at 252-813-1758 or contacting him by email at miltonbullock1758@gmail.com.