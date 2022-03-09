The beginning is near for the long sought Dickinson Avenue improvement project, and business owners and residents had a chance to review the plans and share their input with state transportation officials and city engineers.
About 35 people attended a forum at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences-A Time for Science facility on Dickinson Avenue.
“I think overall people are excited for the project and want to see what it’s going to look like when it’s finished,” said Jeff Cabaniss, N.C. Department of Transportation Division 2 engineer. “People want to know how it’s going to impact businesses and how we are going to make traffic flow and get to their businesses while it’s under construction.”
The estimated $15.2 million project will improve 1.3 miles of roadway extending from Reade Circle to South Memorial Drive. The work will involve repairing the city’s existing drainage system, repaving the roadway and making improvements to increase pedestrian safety.
Sidewalks also will be repaired from South Memorial to 14th Street. There will be additional enhancements between 14th Street and Reade Circle, which includes brick paving along parts of the street, concrete sidewalks with brick edging, trees and green spaces at the intersections of Dickinson Avenue with Pitt Street and Clark Avenue.
“A lot of the work that is going to be done will be in areas we do not see, under the road,” said Sarah Lentine, project manager and N.C. Department of Transportation resident engineer. “Updating drainage, updating utilities. These items, some are almost 100 years old. That’s why Dickinson was failing so much before we patched it up a bit.”
A critical part of the project is the installation of additional stormwater drains near the Carolina Coastal Railway (CNLA) line, she said. The additional drainage should reduce or eliminate flooding in underpass beneath the railroad tracks.
Once the stormwater system and other utilities are repaired and a new foundation is built, the roadway should last Greenville a long time, Lentine said.
Bids for the project will be opened March 15. Once the contractor is selected and additional details are settled, construction will begin in the summer, she said.
Construction will begin in the area between Reade Circle and Ficklin Drive, Lentine said.
“One of the biggest challenges in putting the project together was keeping access to pedestrians, to the businesses, while under construction,” Lentine said. Barricades and fencing will be used to direct pedestrians to safe areas away from active construction.
“This is desperately needed. The sidewalk in front of my building was patched with asphalt in the late 50s and those patches are still there,” said Ryan Webb, owner of the Greenville Times and Farmers and Makers Market at 714 Dickinson Ave.
Webb estimates 95 percent of the Dickinson Avenue business corridor buildings are renovated so it’s time for the street to reflect those improvements.
“The private sector has definitely stepped out here expecting this project. It’s desperately needed,” he said.
While business owners reviewed the options for staying open, a safety advocate raised concerns that bicycle lanes are not part of the project.
“I am very disappointed in this,” said Steven Hardy-Braz. “If you look at the website about this project it says there are dedicated bike lanes in this project.” A handout given to people attending the meeting also said the project included “bicycle accommodations along the corridor.”
Wednesdays presentation showed that bike paths are not part of the plan.
“They are saying there is not room for everything, they are right, because they are now prioritizing on-street parking over bicycling safety,” said Steven Hardy-Braz.
He pointed to artist renderings of the completed project that were on display. None showed cars parking along the street or marketings for parking places.
“It feels to all of us, these cyclists here, this is smoke and mirrors,” Hardy-Braz said. “We fight for years to get safe cycling on the only road going into downtown and suddenly at some meetings that no one is taking responsibility for, over eight years, they’ve taken them away,” Hardy-Braz said. “Who decided that? No one is saying.”
Jeff Cabaniss, N.C.Department of Transportation Division 2 engineer, said the width of Dickinson Avenue made a dedicated bicycle lane impossible.
“You don’t have enough real estate for bike lanes,” he said.
The street is about 26-feet wide through the downtown business area. Along with 10-foot wide lanes, the current street layout has six-feet for on-street, parallel parking. Cabaniss said even if on-street parking was ended, the extra six feet isn’t enough because dedicated bike lanes need five feet on each side of the street.
The new street design also has pushed out sidewalks at each intersection to make it safer for pedestrians to cross the street, Cabaniss said.
There are modifications that can be implemented to increase cyclist safety, he said. Shared lane arrows can be painted on the street to alert motorists that the street is used by bicyclists.