Neither rain nor inflation stopped customers from shopping at Pitt County businesses for Black Friday deals.
In the parking lot of Greenville’s Best Buy, John Jones said he was looking for deals on video games after he had already purchased a television from Target across Greenville Boulevard.
“I’m excited because I’m going to put it in my truck,” Jones, who recently began a career as a semi truck driver, said of the television. “It will give me something to do.”
Jones was one of the many shoppers who flooded stores Friday in search of deals. While some were seeking toys for the holidays and others looking for entertainment, almost all said they are trying to spend more discerningly and seek sales amid high prices.
“Anywhere you can get a sale,” Jones said. “Everything’s too high.”
The Associated Press on Thursday reported that from September through October, shoppers paid roughly 18 percent more for furniture and appliances than they did a year ago, according to a recent major data analysis by analytics company DataWeave, which tracks prices for hundreds of thousands of items across roughly three dozen retailers including Amazon and Target. For toys, they paid roughly 2 percent more.
But other shoppers said that high prices are just another obstacle to deal with. Jaden Harris, a U.S. Marine private first Ccass stationed at Camp Geiger for training, bought speakers for his truck while he was in town for the Thanksgiving holiday visiting his fiancée.
“I just go with the flow,” Harris said of high prices. “There’s nothing I can do about it.”
Brooklyn Perkins, also a Best Buy customer trying to find phones as holiday gifts, said that just because prices go up does not mean people can stop spending money. The packed parking lot certainly seemed to confirm Perkins’ theory.
“I believe the prices on stuff go up around this time of year as well as the inflation,” Perkins said. “It doesn’t look like it’s stopping anyone.
“I guess if you need something you need it, and you’re going to be willing to pay money for it. I think the inflation has everyone going on the watch though, like ... couponing.”
Kendra Wesley, who twice a week helps out at Thrill of the Hunt in Winterville, said people seeking thrift goods or antiques found good deals on Friday.
“We’re not as full (on inventory) as we usually are because of the sales we’ve been having for Thanksgiving,” she said. “But, (vendors) are bringing in their Thanksgiving, their Christmas and holiday stuff.”
Wesley also said that owners Theresa Harrell and David Adams use the space to give people a chance to find less expensive goods than items offered at major chain stores.
“These days you can’t really go out and buy anything,” Wesley said. “You can only buy one thing a week when you need five things.”
Another small business, Coltrain Hardware in Ayden, was facing a different task on Black Friday — its grand opening. Owner Sarah Coltrain said that the timing was not intentional but that it worked out.
“It would have been nice to open two months ago but that was not in the cards for us,” Coltrain said. “We knew we were prepared for this week, which just so happened to be Thanksgiving, so we said let’s do Black Friday and we’ll go Friday and Saturday to celebrate not only Black Friday but Small Business Saturday.”
Cyber Monday, where retail businesses that operate online will offer reduced prices, is something some shoppers also have their eyes on. Customers like Jones and Perkins said that they typically prefer shopping online in order to avoid big crowds.
Toy shopping husband and wife Scott and Terri Hoffman were on the hunt for what they considered last-minute holiday gifts at Target for their five children and 1-year-old grandson, Kaiden. The two said that last year they began incorporating online shopping into their approach when Terri could only locate hard-to-find items like a baby slide by looking online.
With multiple children comes a need to seek sales, Scott Hoffman said. He cautioned people to be careful to make online purchases from reputable businesses. He and his wife also said they hope people are patient and, above all, respectful to each other and store employees as they seek out holiday deals while not losing sight of what the season is supposed to represent.
“Enjoy the holidays,” Scott Hoffman said. “It’s all about family.”