At 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, restaurants and bars had to shut down in Greenville and across the state. Today, they are hoping for better luck.
Watering holes, eateries and other businesses are putting the green in Greenville tonight with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city, as evidenced by a promotion distributed by Uptown Greenville on Tuesday afternoon encouraging folks to hit some of the downtown hotspots that have been thirsty for business.
Of course, the pandemic continues, so bars and their patrons have to be mindful of community spread and adhere to rules that stop the party at 11 p.m and limit capacity 30 percent up to 250 people.
Executive order 195 went into effect on Feb. 26, easing restrictions set out last year this time in the third executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, No. 118. That order followed closely on the heals of one issuing a state of emergency on March 10 and one on March 14 closing schools.
Uptown reports restaurants and breweries will celebrate the Irish starting today and lasting until Sunday. The specials can be found at uptowngreenville.com/play/st-patricks-day/ and are available for dine-in and takeout.
The picture was quite different a year ago.
Club 519 had planed to opened early to help customers spread out, only to get the news at that time it could not open at all. The business would go on to sue Cooper in a case that awaits a decision.
Pitt Street Brewing canceled live music and hoped to opened up its patios to promote social distancing. It offered to-go beer service. Sup Dogs Owner Bret Oliverio made the decision to shutter for two weeks.
“It’s probably a bad business decision,” Oliverio said at the time. “We’ve been slam jammed all weekend long. We have probably five grand worth of green beer but I just think it’s the right thing to do and in my mind the right thing is the right thing.”
Sup Dogs, Pitt Street and Club 519 so far have managed to weather the pandemic. Others, including Greenville staple Professor O’Cools, saw their luck come to an end.