Participants say an event set for Friday in downtown Greenville will celebrate economic freedom and the right of North Carolinians to enjoy “the fruits of their own labor” while an area food truck operator pursues a lawsuit focused on that right.
The Pacific Legal Foundation and the John Locke Foundation are holding the Fruits of Their Own Labor Festival event at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Club 519 on Cotanche Street to promote the clause in the state constitution the groups say provides clear protection for North Carolinians to pursue their own economic empowerment.
Club 519 used the fruits of their own labor clause in a suit that pushed the state of North Carolina to reopen bars early in the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said. Mark Shirley, owner and chef of Old’ Time Smokehouse, is suing the Town of Farmville on accusations that it imposed high licensing fees intended to protect brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Shirley’s attorney said last week that fees and guidelines Farmville approved in April to operate food trucks are unconstitutional and that two of the town commissioners have an ongoing conflict of interest because they own buildings rented by traditional restaurants.
The Sept. 21 suit stems from an April 2021 decision by the Board of Commissioners which changed ordinances to charge food vendors $75 a day to operate in town, ordered them to stay 100 feet away from brick-and-mortar restaurants and limited their operations to two days a week. Before the decision, food trucks had a $100 annual permit fee in the town.
Jessica Thompson, the attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation who represents Shirley, said that the lawsuit is in the discovery phase and that a motion for summary judgment is expected to be filed in the coming months. She said that a trial date set for September was postponed.
Thompson said Farmville Commissioners Bert Smith and Jamin Dixon, who recused themselves from voting on the food truck rulings in April, nevertheless voted to approve a moratorium of food truck permits leading up to the April vote and were involved in a policy retreat where commissioners discussed amendments.
“That conflict of interest existed at those times as well,” Thompson said. “We’ve learned through the lawsuit that the conflict of interest was because these two commissioners own commercial properties that leased to brick and mortar restaurants ... That’s exactly the kind of competition that was trying to force the food trucks out, that didn’t appreciate the competition from Mark.”
Town officials and attorneys with the Sumrell Sugg law firm of New Bern representing Farmville declined to comment on the case.
Shirley said is not suing for damages, he and his legal team just want the ordinance to change.
“We’re seeking to right a wrong,” Shirley said. “This is about me and my business but it’s about so much more. It’s about the next guy or girl who comes along and wants to do something and they’re told no, or they’re told you can do it for this outlandish ... price or other rules put in place.
“I’m not trying to seek any money from the town. That’s not what this is about. This is about me getting back to work and righting a wrong.”
Shirley will be bringing his menu to Club 519 for the Fruits of Their Own Labor Fest, an event put on by Pacific Legal and the John Locke Foundation. Club 519 was chosen as the destination for its role in a lawsuit against the state over a nine-month closure mandated by Gov. Roy Cooper amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club 519 filed its suit through Pacific Legal and cited the Fruits of Their Labors clause, the same one cited in Shirley’s case against the Town of Farmville. Part of the suit’s argument dealt with Cooper’s decision to reopen breweries and distilleries while keeping private bars closed.
The suit also contested the Emergency Management Act, which was amended by the General Assembly and signed by Cooper in February. Those changes go into effect in January. Club 519 and its counsel dropped the case at that point.
The event will include presentations from Amy Cooke, CEO of the John Locke Foundation, a nonprofit public policy research and conservative advocacy group based in Raleigh. Business owners from across the state have been invited and Shirley said he plans to serve his traditional barbecue.
Learn more about the event at pacificlegal.org/events/fruits-of-their-own-labor-fest/.