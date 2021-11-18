Northeastern North Carolina’s long-time congressman announced today that he is retiring and will not seek re-election.
Butterfield, a former attorney and judge, first was elected to Congress in 2004 to fill the unexpired term of Frank Ballance. He was elected to his first full term in November 2004.
Butterfield traditionally represented North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District which consisted mainly of northeastern North Carolina counties, along with a portion of Pitt County.
The new congressional districts recently approved by North Carolina’s Republican-led General Assembly removed all but a small portion of western Pitt County from Butterfield’s district, which was renumbered as the 2nd Congressional District. Political observers said the redrawn district favors Republicans.
If Butterfield retires, Democratic State Sen. Don Davis said Wednesday he will run for the seat.
“Congressman Butterfield has been working hard for eastern North Carolina and I think eastern North Carolina needs someone who is willing to be a champion,” Davis said. “I’ve been in a lot of battles and I am equipped and ready to go for eastern North Carolina.”
Along with serving in the state Senate, Davis was the mayor of the Greene County town of Snow Hill.
Davis lives in Greenville so it isn’t a resident of the new 2nd Congressional District. Candidates are not required to be residents of the district they run in.
“My plan would be to reside in the district,” Davis said.