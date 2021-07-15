House Democrats say an expected 39 million households will benefit from expanded child tax credit payments, set to begin today, and 151,000 of those households are in the state’s 1st Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of Wilson, along with Democratic Reps. David Price of Chapel Hill and Deborah Ross of Raleigh, hosted a public webinar last week to promote the new policy. Butterfield’s 1st District includes most of Pitt County and all of Greene County.
In May, the Treasury Department reported 88 percent of children will be covered by the monthly payments. Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between 6 and 17. The tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.
The maximum credit is now raised to $3,600 per child for families who make under $150,000 with a child under 6 and $3,000 for those same families per child between 6 and 17.
Advance payments of the credit will be distributed on the 15th of every month up to December, with the remaining payout being processed when taxes are filed in 2022.
Butterfield said that the expansion will help working parents find some degree of normalcy again.
“Many parents in our three districts have been unable to return to work,” Butterfield said. “Many of them have been unable to find work. Do you know why? Because they cannot afford outside, professional child care. That is a big deal. The expanded child tax credit will help provide working families with more child care options and, it will defray the cost of child care.”
“Women, especially women of color, have been hit hardest during the pandemic,” Butterfield said. “The extra support from the expanded child tax credit will be instrumental in creating enough stability so they can return to work. If you are a parent who depends on professional child care, you know what I am talking about. You certainly understand the challenges faced by families with young children. These payments, ladies and gentlemen, are waiting for you. Go get it.”
Butterfield also called the expansion, passed through the American Rescue Plan, a historic change.
“Congressional Democrats, through the American Rescue Plan, made a historic change, and it is very historic, to the child tax credit for low-income families with children, which will cut child poverty almost in half,” Butterfield said. “Before the American Rescue Plan, almost 27 million children, including half of all African-American and Latino children, were unable to receive the credit because their families income was too low, if you can believe that.”
Information from Co-Equal, a non-partisan nonprofit group, said that 91.8 percent of the 1st District will be qualified for the credit.
Qualifying children are classified as any daughter, son, stepchild or close relative for whom a guardian or parent has legal custody. The child must have a social security number and live with the family for at least half of the year. Foster children who meet that criteria are also qualified, and qualifying children means qualifying parents.
Price, who represents District 4, and Ross of District 2, said that the credit expansion is to run through the end of the year. However, Price said that the future battle is to ensure the bill continues past that.
“We want to make permanent,” Price said. “This is a big deal. This year, we are going to reduce the amount of child poverty in this country by 40 percent. That is a significant effect so, why should we not want to continue this?”
Ross said that President Joe Biden and other Democrats have voiced support for the expansion to continue at least through 2025. To Butterfield, that means helping out working parents who need childcare and other aid following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested individuals who have not yet filed their taxes can file online through the IRS’s Online Portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the credit.
Individuals can also set up an appointment over the phone at the IRS office in Greenville by calling 561-4040.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy’s, R-Greenville, office did not respond to calls and emails asking for Republican insight on the tax credit’s expansion. Murphy represents the 3rd Congressional Districts, which includes a portion of Greenville and Pitt County.