Congressmen G.K. Butterfield and Greg Murphy have sent a letter to the North Carolina General Assembly in support of funding for a new Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
Reps Butterfield, D-1, and Murphy, R-3, addressed Monday’s letter to to Tim Moore, N.C. Speaker of the House, and Phil Berger, President Pro Tempore. It expressed the need for $215 million in funding for the facility, noting ECU’s reputation for keeping healthcare workers in state and the need for more doctors.
“As a practicing surgeon who has worked with the students and faculty of the Brody School of Medicine, I can attest to the tremendous work they do for the east and the entire state of North Carolina,” Murphy said. “We desperately need more physicians in North Carolina and the new medical school would produce more doctors to help bridge the healthcare gap in our state.
Butterfield also made note of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential jobs a new school would provide.
“As the country continues to battle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for robust investment to help close the healthcare gap has become clearer than ever, especially in rural districts like the ones Congressman Murphy and I represent,” Butterfield said. “I’m glad to join Congressman Murphy in supporting the funding of a new Brody School of Medicine.”
“A new Brody School would help expand its reach across eastern North Carolina, producing more local doctors and providing career opportunities for support staff,” he said. The letter comes after three bills were filed on Jan. 27 in the state House and Senate calling for a $15 million appropriation of nonrecurring funds in fiscal year 2021-22 for facility planning and $13 million appropriation in 2022-23 to begin construction. Both sums would be funded through the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund.
Moore is a primary sponsor of House Bill 6, alongside House Republicans, with Sen. Don Davis serving as a co-sponsor of the Senate bill.
Gov. Roy Cooper said through a spokeswoman that he plans to include funding for the project in a bond package being submitted in his biennium budget on Jan. 28 in response to letters from Davis and Reps. Kandie Smith, Brian Farkas and Chris Humphrey, all of whom represent portions of Pitt County.
The projected economic impact of the project is $395 million, and it would provide about 1,700 jobs, according to a Jan. 27 report.