U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced he has been named chairman of the Subcommittee on Elections.
This subcommittee of the Committee on House Administration has jurisdiction over matters related to voting rights and historically has monitored election administration nationwide.
Butterfield, whose 1st District covers most of Pitt County, said the committee is tasked with ensuring equal access to the ballot box for all Americans.
“I am honored to serve as chairman of the Subcommittee on Elections and look forward to tackling some of the most pressing issues in our nation related to election administration, restoring voting rights protections, and ensuring equal access to the ballot box,” he said.
Butterfield said many states enacted election changes that disenfranchised voters after a 2013 ruling by the United States Supreme Court said that certain requirements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act were unconstitutional because they were based on an old formula.
“Now, in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, it is critical that the Subcommittee on Elections remains vigilant and ready to combat the expected onslaught of election law changes and voter suppression tactics across the country that will make it tougher for Americans to vote, especially black, native, Latino and language-minority citizens,” Butterfield said.
“In the greatest democracy on earth, the path to the ballot box must be unfettered for all Americans,” he said. “I am grateful to Chairperson Zoe Lofgren for her support and I am excited to partner with my colleagues on the subcommittee as we get to work for the American people in the 117th Congress.”