News about the death of former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell loomed over a gathering of Democrats in Greenville on Monday, especialy U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield.
Powell, 84, died early Monday from complications of COVID-19. Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat who represents the 1st District including much of Pitt County, said he is close friends with Powell’s son, Michael.
“Gen. Powell devoted his life, his entire life, to America, America’s greatness and the whole concept of defending America from foreign aggression,” Butterfield said. “Gen. Powell was an extraordinary leader. He was a generous general, and when he left the military he continued in civilian life (as) Secretary of State.”
Butterfield also emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant as the pandemic continues.
“I tell my constituents every day that we are not through the pandemic yet,” Butterfield said. “We much continue to follow CDC guidelines, continue to wear masks particularly indoors, and continue to do our best to maintain a six foot distance.”
Powell’s family on social media said that he was fully vaccinated from the virus.
“Even if you have been vaccinated, there is still a chance that there could be a breakthrough case. What we see with General Powell is an example of what could happen. The American people need to be fully vaccinated, there is no way around it,” Butterfield said. “To avoid being vaccinated, where you will not only be protecting yourself, but your family and other people around you, is unacceptable.”