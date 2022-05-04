Butterfield tests positive for COVID-19 The Daily Reflector May 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Butterfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of Pitt County's congressional members announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, 75, who represents North Carolina's 1st Congressional District said he is experiencing mild symptoms and working from home because his is in isolation.“I tested positive for COVID-19 today and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted," Butterfield said. Butterfield has been in Congress since July 2004 when he won a special election to replace the outgoing congressman. He announced in November he is retiring at year's end.“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe,” he said. Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags G.k. Butterfield Positive Butterfield Symptom Guidance Politics Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews