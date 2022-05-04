One of Pitt County's congressional members announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, 75, who represents North Carolina's 1st Congressional District said he is experiencing mild symptoms and working from home because his is in isolation.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 today and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted," Butterfield said.  

Butterfield has been in Congress since July 2004 when he won a special election to replace the outgoing congressman. He announced in November he is retiring at year's end.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe,” he said.

