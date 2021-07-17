A North Carolina restaurant chain’s financial struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the closure of a Greenville eatery.
K&W Cafeterias, a Winston-Salem based restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 2, 2020, the Middle District of N.C. Bankruptcy Court in Greensboro said. The move came after news releases from the restaurant stating their financial troubles came as a result of the pandemic.
Eighteen locations were left open following the bankruptcy filing, including Greenville’s. However, on July 7, the Greenville location at 1916 Arlington Blvd. shuttered its doors. On K&W’s website, it is listed as “permanently closed.”
Since then, patrons have approached the restaurant doors only to see a sign announcing the closure.
“To our valued customers, we have greatly appreciated your patronage over the years and deeply apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patronage,” the sign reads.
One such customer on Thursday said she was sad to see the restaurant go.
“We really enjoyed it,” the woman said. “When we were out this way we always stopped. I had a doctor’s appointment today, so I was going to stop and get a take-out to bring home. I really miss it.”
“They were really hurt (from the pandemic). I am really sad they are leaving,” she said. “I like that you can go in and get different things like a salad, fish or steak. I really liked their pot pie. It was kind of a guilty pleasure.
“That is my husband on the phone so I have to break the news to him now.”
Many businesses have struggled in the face of the pandemic, particularly restaurants that had to close off in-person service due to safety regulations. But some restaurant owners reported that their business rebounded more quickly than their staffing.
As state-mandated restrictions began lifting in April, a representative with NCWorks Career Center in Pitt County called the need for employees “a sort of desperation.”
Reports stated that as of March, K&W can keep a maximum of 14 stores open while paying off its primary creditor, Truist Financial Corp., by July of 2022.
When the company entered bankruptcy it had 1,035 employees. Following a filing in December, it was down to 834.
K&W’s has 11 open locations, per its website. The company’s corporate office could not be reached for comment.