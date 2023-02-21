Residents can now offer feedback on the Greenville Police Department's compliance with the national commission on law enforcement standards through a new online portal.

As a participant in the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA, the police department is required to provide a survey or host a public comment session under the commission's standards, a spokeswoman for the department said. 


