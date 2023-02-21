Residents can now offer feedback on the Greenville Police Department's compliance with the national commission on law enforcement standards through a new online portal.
As a participant in the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA, the police department is required to provide a survey or host a public comment session under the commission's standards, a spokeswoman for the department said.
Now, a portal is available at cimrs2.calea.org/55 allowing the public to provide comments regarding the department's compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status, a news release from the department said.
"The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence," the release said.
"This is a new feature from CALEA to help streamline the process," the spokeswoman said, adding that the department is required to post to social media and send a news release under the standards.
The release said that CALEA is not an investigatory body and that the public portal should not be used to submit information for that purpose. There will be no response to portal comments other than an acknowledgment of receipt.
Information submitted through the portal will be considered in context to how it relates to compliance with CALEA standards. A full list of the 461 standards can be found online at calea.org/node/11406 with topics including law enforcement's role, jurisdiction, use of force reporting and weapons training.
Questions related to the accreditation can be directed to the department's Office of Accreditation, 329-4362.
Police Chief Ted Sauls will also be presenting and participating in a Q&A as part of a Greenville City Council-sponsored public safety town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 249 of the East Carolina University-Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell is also participating.