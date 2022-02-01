“Mamma Mia!” has never been performed on the East Carolina University stage, but when the show opens this summer, it will be a revival of sorts.
The musical comedy, to be performed in McGinnis Theatre in June, will mark the return of ECU Summer Theatre after a decade-long intermission. It was made possible by a behind-the-scenes crowdfunding campaign launched in September in conjunction with the ECU/Loessin Playhouse’s 60th anniversary.
More than 75 supporters, including actors like ECU graduate Emily Procter, contributed toward the $30,000 goal.
“We were just really excited about the community response and our donors’ response,” said School of Theatre and Dance Director Jayme Host, who will serve as producing artistic director. “I got several emails and handwritten thank-you cards expressing gratitude for bringing back such a beloved part of the history of this community.”
ECU Summer Theatre got its start in 1964, just a year after the drama department was established under the direction of Edgar Loessin. For years, the series brought to the stage both amateurs and professionals, including well-known names as Laura Linney, Michael Learned and Kim Zimmer.
“They were big-name talent back then and still are today,” University Advancement Digital Stewardship Associate George Crocker said in promoting the fundraising campaign. “And they were right here in Greenville performing on the stage here at McGinnis Theatre.”
While the university does not have a specific actor in mind for leading roles, Host is hopeful that auditions will attract star talent, especially actors with North Carolina or ECU ties.
“We have many alumni who have gone on to have illustrious professional careers on Broadway and beyond that will hopefully send in their materials to be considered for roles,” she said. “But there’s an open call so anyone can audition.”
Unlike previous seasons of Summer Theatre, when a director would sometimes travel to New York or Los Angeles to hold auditions, Host expects a number of virtual submissions.
“We’re going to take advantage of what we’ve learned from the pandemic that we can reach a really broad audience of actors who want to be considered by video submissions,” she said.
As it did in the past, the university expects Summer Theatre to draw interest from student actors as well as professional members of the Actors’ Equity Association, who lost contracts and revenue when theaters across the world were shuttered due to COVID-19.
“It’s another way to train (students) up and give them that experience and to create those connections,” Host said. “Many of our alumni who wrote back remember sharing the stage and sharing the space and watching how those actors trained and practiced and prepared for those roles.”
“Mamma Mia!” will be directed by Michael Tahaney, who heads the university’s musical theater program, with choreography by ECU instructor and Dance Program Coordinator Tommi Galaska.
Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA, the play tells the story of Sophie, a woman who believes that having a perfect wedding requires that she have her father give her away — if only she can figure out who he is. When her mother, a former pop singer, refuses to reveal the father’s identity, Sophie invites three paternal possibilities to a small Greek island for the ceremony.
Host said she deliberately proposed lighter fare for Summer Theatre’s comeback, banking on the fact that audiences would need some comic relief from dealing with problems such as a pandemic and political divisiveness.
“I thought it was a really nice piece that would allow us just to come together and enjoy this fun story,” she said. “I think there’s a wide appeal for the production and the great songs of ABBA.”
Host also wanted to stage a show that ECU’s Loessin Playhouse had never performed before, which is no small feat considering that the playhouse’s performance history includes more than 300 titles.
Summer Theatre seasons once included as many as half a dozen performances, although the series shrunk to just one show in 2008 due to the recession.
Host said that although donors have been generous, she does not anticipate that Summer Theatre will grow into a series again, due to the loss of state funding. Because of the program’s need to be self-sustaining, Host said she expects to be able to produce biennial shows, spending the year in between shows raising funds for the next performance.
Though the crowdfunding campaign exceeded its goal by about $200, a golf tournament fundraiser is planned for April to ensure that all the costs of Summer Theatre are met.
Although ECU returned to live performances this year after having virtual audiences the previous years, patrons have been been somewhat slow to get back to their seats.
“Our audience numbers are not what they were pre-COVID yet, and that’s understandable,” Host said. “But we hope to get there soon.”
Given audience reluctance, along with financial losses associated with the pandemic and growing inflation, skeptics questioned whether or not 2022 would be a good year to restart the performance. Some wondered if the effort to fund a summer comedy might end in tragedy, but Host remained optimistic. Too many people had asked about Summer Theatre since she arrived on campus six years ago for her to believe that interest had waned.
“That seed was planted a long time ago that that was a really beloved part of the School of Theatre and Dance tradition,” she said. “I was not surprised, actually, that that many people were that generous to bring it back.
“I think it’s just a good example of us honoring our history and our roots and what’s good about our community and moving forward at this time with optimism and action.”
“Mamma Mia!” performances are scheduled June 22-26 at ECU’s McGinnis Theatre. Audition and ticket information will be made available at ecu.edu/arts.