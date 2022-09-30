Pitt County and the surrounding area’s first responders received an annual blessing from clergy on Thursday, just a day ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian.
The Pitt County Interfaith Clergy held its annual Blessing of the Badges at First Christian Church in Greenville. The drive-through event supported law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel.
A line of emergency vehicles stretched around the church as pastors, a rabbi and other clergy blessed responders, providing meals and gratitude for their service.
“You always hear about the bad things officers are doing but there are officers doing great things in our community,” said Pastor Rodney Coles, founder of Churches Outreach Network. “We are going to pray over their badges because without police officers, if you let them shut down for just one day, what do you think the world will be like? Just for one day? We are done.”
The event came after Hurricane Ian crossed Florida and began a northward track over the Atlantic toward the Carolinas. Early wind from the storm’s outer bands reached the Greenville area Thursday.
Messages of faith and support contrasted with the overcast sky. A tropical storm warning was put forth by the National Weather Service and Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday declared a state of emergency.
Pitt County Schools, Pitt County government and Pitt Community College led a list of institutions that announced they would be closed today due to the storm, which the weather service said could bring 3-5 inches of rain and winds of up to 36 mph to the Greenville area through Saturday.
The faithful on Thursday reflected on the storm’s devastation in Florida as well as the safety of responders here. “We are praying for Florida and the rest of the world,” Coles said.
Pastor Eve Rogers laid her hands on Clemmie German, a retired Pitt County sheriff’s deputy and the sheriff’s office volunteer coordinator, invoking God to bless her with “wisdom, courage and insight.”
“It has been difficult because you don’t always get the thank yous or the pats on the back,” German said. “We know we are here with a purpose and a passion and we are here to serve citizens. Just to know we have the support from the community and the extra covering of our prayers from our community stakeholders, partners and clergy means a lot.”
Pastor Trev Evans of Koinonia Christian Center quoted the Book of Galatians in a small ceremony to open the event, telling responders he understands it is possible to grow “weary in doing well.”
Evans told those in attendance that while their refusal to give up may not result in material wealth, it would “reap a harvest” in their souls.
Coles said that he would like to see first responders paid more in Pitt County to prevent their leaving for higher-income jobs in other areas.
“I pray for commissioners and those in the power structure to make sure they are paying our officers,” Coles said.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, Greenville Interim Police Chief Ted Sauls and ECU Health Police Chief Randy Walston expressed gratitude to clergy.
Dance took time to remember the sheriffs of Hoke, Jones, Richmond and Anson counties who have died in the past year and a half. She said that sheriffs take on a great deal of pressure in serving the community but that they should also take time to commit to themselves.
Rabbi Harley Karz-Wagman reminded responders that Carenet Counseling East of Greenville provides counseling. Carenet was also providing “thank you” bags for first responders along with meals to take back to their departments.
Coles said that Chik-fil-A provided 450 meals for the event.
William Pitt, a firefighter, paramedic and Washington city councilman, said that he would like to see Beaufort County follow the lead set by Greenville’s clergy. He said that he has been in emergency services for 37 years and that it is good to see workers getting more support now.
“People are watching, they are recording and seeing what we do,” Pitt said. “Citizens are even getting involved themselves before we get there.
“I know there will come a point where I cannot do this,” Pitt said. “Others want to do that and we need community support. Beaufort County needs this. Every county needs this. It is another layer of protection.”