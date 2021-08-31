A Camp Lejeune-based Marine who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and posted on social media that she loved her job is among the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack, according to reports that have emerged from the country.
Nicole Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based near Jacksonville. She was among service people Thursday working to screen people trying to enter the airport in hopes of evacuating the country ahead of a U.S. pullout.
A week before she was killed, Sgt. Gee cradled a baby in her arms at the Kabul airport. She posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, “I love my job.”
Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said his unit mourned “the immense loss of Sgt. Gee,” and the others.
Sgt. Mallory Harrison, who lived with Gee for three years, wrote about how hard the death hit her.
“I can’t quite describe the feeling I get when I force myself to come back to reality & think about how I’m never going to see her again,” Harrison wrote on Facebook. “How her last breath was taken doing what she loved — helping people. … Then there was an explosion. And just like that, she’s gone.”
Gee’s Instagram page shows another photo of her in fatigues, holding a rifle next to a line of people walking into the belly of a large transport plane. She wrote: “escorting evacuees onto the bird.”
Photos show her on a camel in Saudi Arabia, in a bikini on a Greek isle and holding a beer in Spain. One from this month in Kuwait shows her beaming with her meritorious promotion to sergeant.
Harrison said her generation of Marines hears war stories from veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, but they seem distant until “the peaceful float you were on turns into … your friends never coming home.”
Gee’s car was still parked in a lot at Camp Lejeune, and Harrison mused about all the Marines who walked past it while she was overseas.
“Some of them knew her. Some of them didn’t,” she said. “They all walked past it. The war stories, the losses, the flag-draped coffins, the KIA bracelets & the heartbreak. It’s not so distant anymore.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville, whose 3rd Congressional District includes Camp Lejeune, said he was devastated to hear about Gee’s death.
“I want to offer my most sincere condolences to Sgt. Gee’s family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time. Sgt. Gee’s bravery, empathy, patriotism and unwavering commitment to others will never be forgotten. Her willingness to put herself in harm’s way to protect her country is the most selfless act one can commit, and words are not enough to convey our gratitude. Sergeant Gee’s heroism represents the very best of America. ...”
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield of Wilson, whose 1st District includes most of Pitt County, offered condolences too all the troops after Thursday’s bombing.
“My prayers are with the loved ones of those U.S. service members who were killed, along with dozens of other lives lost, in the heinous terrorist attacks,” Butterfield said. “Swift justice will be sought to those who perpetuated these attacks. It is imperative that we continue evacuating all U.S. citizens and Afghan refugees in the most expeditious manner possible.”
More than 160 Afghan civilians also died in the attack that killed 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
Visit this story on reflector.com for more on the service people who died.
Other’s killed include:
- Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, a Marine and native of Bondurant, Wyoming, was married and his wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, his sister, Cheyenne McCollum, said.
- Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California, sent videos to his family hours before he died, showing himself interacting with children in Afghanistan.
- Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was remembered as a friendly, well-liked guy who amused others and had been a member of the state champion wrestling team and made the final four football playoffs two years in a row. He had 12 brothers and sisters.
- Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, was among 17 members of his Indiana high school class who joined the military after graduation. He played on Logansport High School’s varsity soccer team and was in the homecoming court his senior year,
- Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, California, in his last message home told his mother he wouldn’t be able to speak to her for a while because he was being moved to a new location in Afghanistan. “I love you and I’ll talk to you as soon as I get home,” were his final words to her.
- Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, grew up in the St. Louis area and was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts. “This was something he always wanted to do,” Mark Schmitz said of his son.
- Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31. of Utah, had been in the Marines for 11 years and was remembered as a hero by his father, Darin Hoover, said. “He gave his life protecting those that can’t protect themselves, doing what he loved serving his country.”
- Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and in the Omaha area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School. He planned to go to trade school and possibly become a lineman after his enlistment ended.
- Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was born in Dominican Republic. “We will not allow her to be forgotten,” said Jaime Melendez, director of veterans services in Lawrence, where Rosario attended high school.
- Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was remembered as a funny man who loved his country and was looking forward to coming home and moving to Washington, D.C. He had been stationed at Fort Bragg.
- Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Riverside, Califonia, had planned to follow in the footsteps of his parents and embark on a career in law enforcement after his military deployment. Lopez’s mother is a sheriff’s deputy, and his father is a captain.
- Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, a Marine from Laredo, Texas, joined the military after high school, and was being remembered as a hero by his mother. “He was just brave enough to go do what he wanted and to help out people. That’s who he was, he was just perfect,” Elizabeth Holguin said.