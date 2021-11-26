There are hundreds of reasons to visit Light at The Refuge this year, not including the Christmas lights display.
For each of the 15 nights of the event, free ornaments will be provided for the 60 cars in line. A Refuge tradition, the ornaments are courtesy of Brad Griffin, who serves on the ministry’s board of directors.
“I felt like if people could leave with something they could remember The Refuge by, then maybe they would tell their friends or help spread the word,” he said. “I saw it as a chance to use whatever I had to spread the word.”
For the inaugural event last year, Griffin spent more than 100 hours fashioning 400 ornaments from wood to look like the silo at the camp entrance. This year, he needed an out-of-the-box idea for more than twice as many decorative gifts, which is how he developed the “God Can.”
Modeled after a prayer box, it is a round ornament that people can use to hold written prayer reminders. Calling it a God Can is a play on words, Griffin said, and a testament to the answers to prayer that he has seen at the camp since he began volunteering there about five years ago.
Last year, Light at The Refuge became one of those answers, generating funds following what had been a difficult year, financially.
Griffin had no experience making ornaments. But the vice president for product development at Practicon had worked with model trains in his spare time.
“I love doing stuff with my hands; I’m always in my garage working,” he said. “My job is product development. This is a product.”
On one side, the ornament features the words of John 12:46, “I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in me should stay in darkness.” On the other side is the Light at The Refuge logo, which Griffin designed.
Over the last few years, he has remade the Christian camp’s logo and designed signs, brochures and flyers, offering his creative talents as a gift to the nonprofit organization.
“I could never stand up in front of a group of people and speak,” he said. “It’s a chance to kind of spread the word without speaking.
“I am the happiest when I’m using my gifts for God’s purposes.”