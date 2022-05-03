More than 2,200 people had cast ballots in Pitt and Greene counties during the first days of early voting for the May 17 primary.
The polling station at the Winterville Fire Department in Pitt County had seen 415 voters by the end of the day Monday, and 315 people had voted at the Snow Hill Fire Department, Greene County’s only One Stop Early Voting site.
In Pitt County, Alice Keene Park had the most voters as of Monday with 679. The Center at Alice Keene is typically one the county’s busiest One Stop Early Voting sites.
A total of 211 people had voted at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 216 at the County Office Complex, and 444 at the ECU Student Center.
The county total was 1,965 as of Monday, compared to 1,188 in the first three days of primary voting in 2020, and 1,301 in 2018.
Only people who registered by April 22 can cast a mailed ballot or vote when precincts open countywide on May 17. Mailed ballots, available from the county Board of Elections offices, must be postmarked no later than May 17 and received no later than May 20.
Contested elections on the primary ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state judicial seats and county races. Winners from each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
In Greene County, voting will continue at the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive, at the following times:
- May 5-6 and May 9-13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- May 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pitt County early voting locations follow:
- Agricultural Center conference room, 403 Government Circle.
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park conference room, 4561 County Home Road.
- County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. Fifth St.
- ECU Student Center, Meeting Room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
Hours of operation are:
- Monday-Friday, May 5-13: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7 and May 14: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8: 1-5 p.m.
Mail-in ballots may be requested from now until 5 p.m. May 10 by filling out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov or by filling out a request form provided by the county Board of Elections office.
In primary elections, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in one party’s primary.
Registered voters can view their polling place, eligible contests and sample ballot at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.
Greene Board of Education
Among the primaries in Greene County is a five-person Democratic contest for three seats on the Board of Education. The Standard distributed questionnaires to each of the candidates in early April. None of the candidates responded to multiple attempts asking them to return the forms with answers for publication in the newspaper. Three of the candidates, Pat Adams, Leisa Batts and Joe Smith, currently hold seats on the board. Donna Lynne Blow and Darius Shackleford are challengers. The three top vote-getters in the primary will face off with Republican Mason R. Dyer.
GOP Endorsement
N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore announced his support for Rocky Mount mayor Sandy Roberson in the Republican primary for North Carolina 1st Congressional District. District 1 includes all of Greene County and most of Pitt County.
“Sandy Roberson is our best chance to win the First District,” Moore said in a news release issued on Thursday. “He has my complete and total support, and I hope he has yours as well.”
Roberson, 55, is managing partner of Health View Capital Partners. He is among eight Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for the seat, currently held by Democrat G.K. Butterfield.
“I am humbled to receive the support of the speaker, especially in light of all he has done for our state, and specifically the eastern portion,” Roberson said. “I look forward to partnering with him to do everything we can to make North Carolina the best it can be.”
House 8 endorsements
Candidate Sharon McDonald Evans has received endorsements from the N.C. State AFL-CIO and the Progressive Caucus of the N.C. Democratic Party in her primary bid for the N.C. House District 8 seat. McDonald Evans is running for the open seat along with Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown. The winner will face Republican Charles Drock Vincent in November. Brown last week received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. District 8 includes the western Pitt County communities of Farmville, Fountain and Falkland.