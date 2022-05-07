A total of 3,710 people had cast ballots in Pitt County by Thursday to cap the first week of early voting for the May 17 primary.
One Stop Early Voting began May 28 and continues at five polling places through May 14. Polls open across the county on May 17 for municipal, state and federal offices.
Most of the early total came at Alice Keene Park, typically one of the county’s busiest One Stop polling stations, where 1,312 people voted by Thursday.
A total of 442 people voted at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 446 at the County Office Complex, 687 at the ECU Student Center and 823 at the Winterville Fire Station.
A total of 3,077 people voted on the first week of the 2020 primary, 2,012 in the first five days in 2018.
Any registered voter can cast a ballot at the polling stations and those who have not registered may do so before they vote. Only people who registered by April 22 can cast a mailed ballot or vote when precincts open countywide on May 17.
Contested elections on the primary ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state judges and a county commissioner race. Winners from each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Races for the Greenville City Council also will be on the ballot. The winners of the Greenville election will be sworn into office on June 6.
The early voting sites will be open at the following locations from Thursday to May 14:
Ag Center conference room, 403 Government Circle.
Alice F. Keene Park conference room, 4561 County Home Road.
County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. Fifth St.
ECU Student Center, Meeting Room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
Hours of operation are:
Monday-Friday, April 28-May 13: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7 and May 14: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: 1-5 p.m.
House 8 endorsement
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has endorsed candidate Gloristine Brown in the Democratic primary for state House District 8, representing northern and western Pitt County. Brown, mayor of Bethel, is vying for the open seat with Sharon McDonald Evans of Greenville. The winner will face Republican Charles Drock Vincent in November.