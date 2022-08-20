The pandemic that disrupted campus life for two years had faded a bit as 5,200 students moved into East Carolina University housing this week, but the risk of infection remains high locally and officials are continuing to promote COVID-19 testing and vaccination — and the university will soon offer monkeypox vaccinations as well.

Dr. LaNika Wright, director of ECU’s Student Health Services, said that things have changed for the better since March 2020 when the pandemic brought the university and the rest of the country to a screeching halt. She credits the vaccine and other developments in treatment.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.