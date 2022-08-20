The pandemic that disrupted campus life for two years had faded a bit as 5,200 students moved into East Carolina University housing this week, but the risk of infection remains high locally and officials are continuing to promote COVID-19 testing and vaccination — and the university will soon offer monkeypox vaccinations as well.
Dr. LaNika Wright, director of ECU’s Student Health Services, said that things have changed for the better since March 2020 when the pandemic brought the university and the rest of the country to a screeching halt. She credits the vaccine and other developments in treatment.
“We are able to enjoy life a little more and move about more freely than we did before,” Wright said. “Also we understand more about COVID so we’re able to treat people more efficiently and the rates of ... mortality have gone down. It’s a very exciting time.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 54 percent of Pitt County residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 17. As of Aug. 13, just under 600 new cases of the virus had been reported in Pitt County over a two-week period. Wright said that students are still encouraged to isolate, or quarantine if unvaccinated, if they receive a positive test.
On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention listed Pitt County’s community spread status as high risk for the virus. Residents in high-risk areas are encouraged to wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay up to date on vaccinations, get tested if symptoms are apparent and take additional precautions for people at high risk of severe illness.
All of Pitt’s bordering counties except one also were listed as high community risk by the CDC. Wilson County’s community risk is medium. The CDC determines community risk by looking at data for hospitalizations, available beds at hospitals and medical centers and new cases.
One case of monkeypox, a rare disease caused by a virus most common to West and Central Africa, was reported in Pitt County in early August. Eight cases have been reported statewide. NCDHHS said nearly all of those cases have been found in men who have sex with other men, which is consistent with data from the Center for Disease Control.
Wright said vaccines for monkeypox will be available through Student Health Services.
“We will have monkeypox vaccine available in our clinic as well for those who are at risk for monkeypox,” Wright said. She encouraged people to remain aware the virus is present in the state and to refer to CDC guidelines.
“If someone is at risk for monkeypox and they acknowledge that, if they call our clinic they will be able to get vaccinated,” Wright said.
Freshmen Jackie Gibbs and Lexi Goodwin said they still have some trepidation surrounding reports of both viruses after they moved in Wednesday.
“I’m a little nervous about auditions,” said Gibbs, a native of Pinehurst who is in the theater arts program.
“With COVID, there is always some nerves when you hear about spikes and stuff, but I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” said Goodwin, a theater arts student from Clinton, Massachusetts, and Gibbs’ roommate.
For the most part, students were optimistic as they began or resumed their collegiate journeys. Two resident assistants said they are looking forward to deeper connections with their residents this year. The university’s masking policy hoisted the role of enforcer on them last year. No such requirement currently is in place.
“I always enjoy making connections with my residents, but last year was kind of a challenge because I think residents saw us all as like the mask police because we had to enforce ECU public policies,” said KiJana Moore, a senior RA at Jarvis Hall on Fifth Street. “I’m excited that is not a barrier they think they can’t talk to us about.”
“I guess for me (I’m looking forward to) some sense of normalcy (regarding) COVID. To go back to the way it used to be,” said Tyler Vu, a graduate assistant and RA at Jarvis. Both Moore and Vu were masked during the move-in process.
Jarvis was a hub of activity as students set up their rooms and said farewell to loved ones. Changes were on the horizon for incoming freshmen. Anya Budow and Luna Hutchinson, roommates from Pennsylvania, said they came down south to study somewhere warm.
“When I visited for admitted students day I just fell in love with the campus,” said Budow. “The English department here is just so amazing and really worked towards my needs and what I wanted to do.”
Hutchinson said she plans to study nursing and ECU having a Level 1 Trauma Center available made it an appealing destination. The pair said they are most looking forward to ECU Football Saturdays and their biggest concern on Wednesday was finding space for all of their clothes.
Justin Ragland from Raleigh and his mother, Cheryl Ragland, said his move to Greenville will have big changes for them both. Justin, an aspiring lawyer, is excited to meet new people and find new experiences. Cheryl quipped that she is looking forward to a little peace and quiet, though not without a hint of sadness.
“I’ll just have things in order. Pay lower grocery bills. When I open the fridge and go to eat something it might still be there. I’m not sure if that is big plans,” Cheryl Ragland said with a laugh.
“I told him I wasn’t going to miss telling him to make his bed, toothpaste on the mirror. It’s the last child out of the house so (I’m feeling) a little melancholy I would say.”
The university is rolling out the welcome mat for students with events like Meet the Pirates for football fans at 9:30 a.m. today and Pirate Palooza set to begin at the Main Campus Student Center at 6 p.m. this afternoon. Sunday will feature student convocation and a chance for freshmen to be in a class photo on at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium. Monday marks the first day of classes.
University faculty are preparing for the fall semester as well. Dr. Anne Ticknor, chair of the faculty, and Chancellor Philip Rogers addressed the faculty at Friday morning’s convocation at Wright Auditorium. Rogers discussed big changes to campus and Greenville in 2021 like the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building on 10th Street and the groundbreaking at Intersect East.
Ticknor, a professor in the College of Education, voiced concerns about restrictive legislation nationwide that she said inhibits the ability to teach. She said 36 states, including North Carolina, have introduced legislation to restrict education on issues like race and gender.
“Restricting the topics I teach, that I have studied extensively for over 20 years and found overwhelming evidence that students achieve more success in life if they are valued in their schooling, would limit not only my academic freedom but the lives of my students and their students for generations,” Tornack said.