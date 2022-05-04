Click the links below to find Q&As for each of corresponding races in the May 17 primary elections. Early voting is ongoing through May 14.

U.S. House District 1 Republican and Democratic primaries

U.S. House District 3 Republican and Democratic primaries

State Senate District 5 Democratic primary

State Senate District 4 Democratic and Republican primaries

State House District 9 Republican primary

State House District 8 Democratic primary