Candidate Q&As: Congressional and state legislative hopefuls outline positions
The Daily Reflector
May 4, 2022

Click the links below to find Q&As for each of corresponding races in the May 17 primary elections. Early voting is ongoing through May 14.

U.S. House District 1 Republican and Democratic primaries
U.S. House District 3 Republican and Democratic primaries
State Senate District 5 Democratic primary
State Senate District 4 Democratic and Republican primaries
State House District 9 Republican primary
State House District 8 Democratic primary

Tags: Primary Election Senate U.s. House Politics Candidate Voting Hopeful District