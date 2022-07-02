Three weeks after the start of summer break, it was a little surprising to see Max spending the afternoon with his nose in a book. As W.H. Robinson Elementary School student Mackenzie Marshburn read aloud to him, the 2-year-old sat quietly without whining or scratching or chewing his leg.
It’s hard to say whether he was fascinated by Kyla May’s “Diary of a Pug” series or just loved the sweet sound of a 7-year-old girl’s voice. Either way, the retriever mix seemed as happy as a dog with two tails.
That is one of the goals of Pitt County Animal Services’ new Shelter Buddies Reading Program, which invites kids and teens to volunteer two afternoons a week for a type of canine story time.
“They need more human interaction,” Animal Shelter Supervisor Miranda Jarman said of the dogs awaiting adoption. “They just crave that attention.”
Shelter Buddies, launched in June, is modeled after a program used by the Humane Society of Missouri to help reduce anxiety of shelter animals, making them more likely to be adopted. Designed to nurture empathy in children, it also provides an incentive for them to practice their reading skills.
Pitt County Animal Services, which officially opened a $3.13 million animal shelter expansion and renovation last month, is known for trying every trick in the book to socialize dogs in its care. Its Mutt Strutters program, for example, allows volunteers to take shelter dogs for walks at Alice F. Keene District Park, located across from the shelter on County Home Road.
Shelter Buddies takes a less hand-on approach, keeping volunteers outside of dogs’ kennels during their visit. One reason for this is that shelter employees don’t necessarily know how dogs will respond to the children’s presence. Another is to help dogs develop a positive association with the kennels, where they spend the majority of their time at the shelter.
“We have enrichment,” Jarman said. “We have toys and everything we try to provide them, but sometimes it’s just not enough.”
Having visitors in the shelter tends to excite the dogs, she said, which, in turn, can create a loud, anxiety-inducing environment for them. But shortly after about a dozen readers and their parents took their places Thursday, the more than two dozen dogs with kennels along the hallway were relatively quiet.
That was a bit of a surprise to Crystal Glenn, who sat with daughter, Natalie, as the girl read Joan Heilbroner’s “A Pet Named Sneaker” to Trenton, a Lab mix. While 8-year-old Natalie routinely reads a bedtime story to the family’s Chihuahua and dachshund, Glenn cautioned her daughter that reading at the shelter might be somewhat different.
“I explained to her that they didn’t have homes, so it might be loud and overwhelming,” Glenn said. “(But) look how calm they are. She loves it.”
Lynn Seyler, who volunteers with Mutt Strutters, brought three of her children who are too young to participate as dog walkers to take part in Shelter Buddies. Cade, 12, Brody, 10 and Cameron, 8, took turns reading dog rescue stories to Marmaduke, a shepherd mix.
“It’s a super incentive for my youngest,” Seyler said. “Reading out loud definitely is helping him. He’s going on to third grade, and third grade is a year where a lot of growth happens. This is a way to further his reading abilities before the school year starts.”
A 2019 study by the University of California-Davis indicated that reading to dogs was shown to improve comprehension in children. Seyler hopes reading will benefit the dogs as well by giving volunteers and their families a different perspective on animals at the shelter.
“I don’t think a lot of people know exactly what to expect in a shelter, and they maybe have a negative connotation of the breeds that are here,” she said. “But if you just come and volunteer like this, you can just see it may not be how you think it is.”
Laura Chabo of Greenville brought her daughter, Alice, 11, to volunteer for Shelter Buddies on the first day. On day two, Alice returned with her cousin, Claire Estes.
“She wants to be a vet,” Chabo said of her daughter. “Reading and dogs are like her favorite things. They’re super excited and want to take them all home.”
Already, Jarman said, one family that volunteered is considering adopting a dog that a child met through the program. But even participants who are not interested in adoption can be part of helping dogs to find homes.
Jarman said Shelter Buddies helps dogs to improve their “cage presence,” which makes them more attractive to people who want to adopt. Like stage presence, cage presence involves the way the dogs impress people with their manners and appearance. Shelter dogs that bark incessantly when visitors approach or cower in the corners of their kennels are often the ones that potential adopters pass over.
“You get them out of their kennel and they’re a great dog, but you won’t know that because you’re not going to be apt to take that dog out,” Jarman said. “If we can just kind of help them with that cage presence in order to have adopters want to take them out, we are going to have more successful adoptions.”
That is the fairy tale ending she is hoping to find for all of the dogs. But meanwhile, Shelter Buddies is helping to create a better picture for those that are still waiting.
Jarman recalls children on the first day sharing a picture book with a dog watching attentively from inside its cage.
“They would read and then they would show the dog the picture. My heart melted,” she said. “I never expected it to work this fast. We didn’t know what to expect.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we took the risk and I’m really glad we did,” Jarman said. “It’s been really beneficial. I think they’re happier being here.”