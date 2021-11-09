A canvass of votes in last week's election has confirmed that Councilman Ricky Hines is Winterville's new mayor.
Hines won 456 votes to Councilwoman Veronica Roberson's 453 votes after the Pitt County's Board of Elections' count this morning. Candidate Tucker Moore's final count was 287.
Prior to the canvass, one vote separated the top vote getters. Another recount will take place on Thursday at the request of Roberson, officials said.
Hines had received 454 votes to Roberson’s 453 votes on Nov. 2. The third candidate in the race, Tucker Moore, received 284 votes, and write-in candidates received seven votes.
Hines, Roberson and Moore were vying to replace current Mayor Doug Jackson, who did not seek re-election after 24-years in the job.
The Elections board on Tuesday confirmed last week's votes and added in provisional ballots and confirmed absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2.
Also last week, incumbent councilmen Johnny Moye and Mark C. Smith won a five-way race for two seats up for election on the council. Moye was the top vote getter with 646 total, while Smith received 456 votes.
Candidates Paul Rice received 361 votes, Shantel E. Hawkins got 340, and Brandy Daniels received 192. There were three votes for write-in candidates.