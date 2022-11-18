A final count of votes in the Nov. 8 election confirmed a narrow victory by Republican Tim Reeder in the race for the House 9 seat in the state legislature, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections.

Reeder defeated incumbent Democrat Brian Farkas 15,212 to 14,858, a margin of 354 votes after a canvass by the Board of Elections this morning. The margin fell 54 votes shy of the 1 percent threshold needed for Farkas to seek a recount, officials said.