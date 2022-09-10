Pitt County’s health director said increased immunity is helping to control COVID-19 infections, but spread remains comparatively high in the county and not all positive home tests are being reported to the state health department.
Local case numbers have dropped for five weeks, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data released on Thursday. That data showed 383 new cases in Pitt County between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. The week prior, the number was 435.
That number does not include every positive home test, said Dr. John Silvernail, director of Pitt County Public Health.
“If people call us with positive test results we can report that. I’m not sure it always gets reported, because there’s no lab report to go with it,” Silvernail said. “If you do a rapid test in the doctor’s office, yes, the doctor will need to report that.”
To make professional testing accessible, the county opened a new testing center on Friday at the Pitt County Technology Enterprise Center, 1800 N. Greene St. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. The site is the only one operated by Pitt County after the state decommissioned its Greenville Mall testing location in July.
A week after the county’s testing site was decommissioned, ECU Health shut down its own testing sites across the system. A lack of demand for testing played a factor in the shutdown.
Silvernail said Thursday that while pharmacies, some private labs and doctors offices are still offering COVID-19 testing, it was important for the state and county to have a drive-through site available for people who want a second opinion on their home tests or an official diagnosis on the books.
Home tests can provide false negatives and leave a lot of room for error. “The tests are good, I’m not saying the tests aren’t good, but there’s room for interpretation. When was it done? What does it mean? We try to keep those sort of things out of the public health surveillance data.”
Pitt remains one of 25 counties in the state with high community spread, according to the state and the Centers for Disease Control, which takes into account new cases and new hospital admissions per 100,000 people over seven days.
Case numbers released next week will cover data from Sept. 4-10, which include the second full week of classes in the public school system and the week following ECU’s first home football game that gathered a reported 51,000 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
State data at this point indicate at least 85 percent of Pitt County have gained some immunity and 54 percent of Pitt residents have received their initial series of vaccinations. CDC data said 95 percent of school age children have likely already had the virus, Silvernail added. Even so, on Sept. 2 NCDHHS announced that everyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the latest COVID-19 booster shot.
“Updated COVID-19 boosters are becoming available in North Carolina. This vaccine will provide the most up-to-date protection against the latest variants and will help renew your body’s defense system against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Sec. Kody H. Kinsley. “As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it is important to know you are protected before you go to gatherings, which means getting your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”
The booster targets the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the virus the release said. Silvernail said that through sequencing BA.5 comprises about 66 percent of all new cases in Pitt County. Unlike spikes in the initial landfall for Alpha, Delta and Omicron, state numbers show the spread of BA.4 and 5 has been milder.
Silvernail said the virus remains unpredictable in individuals with some being severely ill and others having only mild symptoms.
Mild or not, the virus is still proving fatal for some. Since July 23 NCDHHS data shows nine people have died from the virus, bringing Pitt County’s total to 271. Two deaths were recorded the week of Aug. 27, one the week of Aug. 20 and three the week of Aug. 13.
The numbers fluctuate largely because death reporting is the slowest process when tracking communicable diseases, Silvernail said.
“My staff have to go in, look at that case, validate it, make sure it meets the surveillance requirements to be listed as a case,” he said.
The state is connecting deaths through its NCDAVE (Death and Vital Records) program which is run monthly Silvernail said. Numbers will change when the system flags a case as a COVID death under a confirmed case.
Death certificates, while useful in theory, allow for subjectivity when tracking deaths, Silvernail added. If a victim has sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, that is simpler to deduce than a patient with renal failure and heart problems who was admitted with COVID or infected while staying in the hospital, he said.
Compared to predictions in March 2020, which anticipated that 3-4 percent of COVID cases would end in fatality, Silvernail said that number is closer to .2 percent. That’s still twice as lethal as the flu, however.
“Its killed a fair number of people, that’s not a small number,” Silvernail said. “It’s far better than expected. ...
“When you look at this in 2019, 2020 when this started, there was no immunity in the community. Now there’s a lot of immunity in the community. COVID is still out there. It’s going to continue to circulate.”