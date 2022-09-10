Pitt County’s health director said increased immunity is helping to control COVID-19 infections, but spread remains comparatively high in the county and not all positive home tests are being reported to the state health department.

Local case numbers have dropped for five weeks, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data released on Thursday. That data showed 383 new cases in Pitt County between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. The week prior, the number was 435.


