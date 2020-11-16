The East Carolina University Alumni Association has recovered more than $2,650 thanks to a new effort to distribute funds from the state's Unclaimed Property Division.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell and state Sen. Don Davis visited ECU on Friday to promote the Cash Match effort that alerts residents when they have money in the state's unclaimed property fund.
Folwell and Davis presented a $2.650.40 check from the fund to Scott Francis, president of the ECU Alumni Association and associate vice chancellor for alumni relations, and Caroline Tait, director for alumni marketing and communications.
The money was turned over to the Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasure's department by the memorabilia company Jostens, which partners with the association to provide school rings to graduates. Jostens tried to pay the association, but the transfer was not successful, and the money went to the state fund by default.
The situation is not uncommon, Folwell said, and anyone can go to nccash.com and punch in their name or the name of their business or organization to see if the fund is holding cash or property for them.
“There is $750 million sitting in nccash.com today. There are 11.5 million records. What that means is we have more records of things than we have citizens,” he said. “Our payouts have gone up 81 percent simply because people are home more and they are able to go to nccash.com.”
Unclaimed property includes bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and the contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned from one to five years.
The Cash Match program Folwell's office to be more proactive and get residents their money faster, he said. Staffers can now research records to identify qualifying claims of $250 or less, he said.
Notification letters are then mailed to claimants and a check is issued in six to eight weeks. Claimants do not have to go through the normal process of filing claims.
Davis helped pass legislation that made the program possible. He said on Friday the change was important because of hardships caused during pandemic.
“These are tough times,” he said. “As we can get money back out to residents, it can make a world of difference. Right now, a lot of people are struggling. Every little bit matters and every little bit makes a difference. This was just a matter of streamlining the process so that the government works for the people — getting their funds back out to them.”
Davis thanked Folwell for his work and his collaboration with the treasurer's office. “I think this is a great initiative for the residents in our state — especially in eastern North Carolina,” said Davis, a Democrat.
“Anything we can do to cut through the bureaucracy of getting peoples’ money back into the rightful owners' hands is very important,” said the Republican Folwell. “This is a pure example of there being no Democrat/Republican money at the treasurer’s office. It’s all green.”
Treasurer Folwell thanked Davis for his leadership on the issue, as well as Sen. Jim Perry, Rep. Chris Humphrey and Rep. John Bell for their roles in pushing the legislation to passage.
Folwell said his office has already sent out over a half-million dollars just since the program started in the last few weeks. He said that is how they found the money presented to ECU's alumni association.
“While we were going through the Cash Match process, we were looking for nonprofits, and we found the alumni association’s money,” said Folwell. It's more than the $250 limit to qualify for a notification letter, but his office phoned ECU to give them the news.
“We are very grateful that we got this call,” said Francis. “As you know, times are hard for everybody and every dollar matters. I believe the source of these funds was from some of our ring sales we do with our students. We have 28,000-plus future alumni here, and our ring sales program is one of the more advanced steps for students as they become alumni. We are happy that funds from one of our student initiatives are coming back to us. These funds [from the check] will go to our continuing engagement with our 178,000 alumni we have worldwide.”