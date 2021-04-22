From a computer engineering professor making the intricacies of microprocessing accessible for his students to an English professor providing real-world experience for students while helping local nonprofits, East Carolina University depends on its faculty to provide the best possible educational experience in pursuit of its mission of student success, regional transformation and public service.
On April 20, the university recognized 21 faculty members for teaching excellence during a virtual ceremony.
“I am constantly energized and inspired by the talent and dedication of the faculty at East Carolina University,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers. “There are countless examples that remind me every day of the role our faculty play in advancing ECU’s mission and supporting our students, our university and our region. Today we congratulate the recipients of our university teaching awards and those awarded by the UNC Board of Governors, and I would like to personally thank each of you for all that you do to serve this institution.”
Each year the UNC Board of Governors (BOG) recognizes one faculty member from each member institution of the UNC System with its Award for Excellence in Teaching. This year’s recipient is Ricky Castles of the Department of Engineering.
The BOG also recognizes outstanding faculty members with its Distinguished Professor for Teaching Awards, and this year’s recipients from ECU are:
- Dennis Barber III, Miller School of Entrepreneurship
- Holly Wei, Department of Advanced Nursing Practice and Education
- Brittany Myles Wright Thompson, School of Communication
- Tony Thompson, Department of Mathematics Education, Science Education and Instructional Technology
- Jakob F. Jensen, Department of Human Development and Family Science
- David Loy, Department of Recreation Sciences
Christine Kowalczyk of the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management was named the recipient of the Max Ray Joyner Award for Outstanding Teaching in Distance Education, and Guiseppe Getto of the Department of English received the Service-Learning Teaching Excellence Award.
Nine faculty members were recognized with Scholar-Teacher Awards for engaging students in research, incorporating research in their teaching and demonstrating the synergy between scholarship and teaching. The following were selected from their college or school:
- Erin Field, Department of Biology
- Chia-Cheng Lin, Department of Physical Therapy
- Laura T. Madden, Department of Management
- Jennifer-Scott Mobley, School of Theatre and Dance
- Anuradha Mukherji, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment
- Alexander M. Schoemann, Department of Psychology
- Brian Sylcott, Department of Engineering
- Deborah E. Tyndall, Department of Nursing Science
- Chia Jung Yeh, Department of Human Development and Family Science
The East Carolina Alumni Association honored Tricia Wilson-Okamura of the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures, and Dan Elliott of the School of Art and Design with its Award for Excellence in Teaching. The alumni association also recognized Birgit Jensen of the Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures with the Robert L. Jones Award.
“Teaching is really at the center of what we do and who we are as a university,” said Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “I am grateful for the exceptional quality of teaching at ECU, and recognizing faculty’s work within our classrooms, laboratories and studios speaks volumes to the impact they are making on students. The expertise and effort of our faculty enable ECU to make good on our mission of transforming the lives of our students and, through our students, the entire region and beyond.”
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
Engineering student receives Goldwater scholarship
ECU engineering major Elliot Paul has been named a 2021 Goldwater Scholar, the most prestigious national undergraduate scholarship in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.
More than 1,200 students from 438 academic institutions were nominated for the Goldwater Scholarship this year. Of the 410 scholarships awarded for the 2021-22 academic year, only 68 were in engineering. Students receive scholarship support equal to the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books and room and board, up to $7,500.
“I am excited to see what doors the Goldwater will open for me,” Paul said. “I cannot say what opportunities I will receive in the coming years, but the list of possibilities excites me, and the Goldwater is a great honor that will help accelerate me forward.”
During Paul’s time at ECU, his main research focus has been on bone and joint mechanobiology. He has worked primarily with Ali Vahdati and studied articular cartilage in the human knee, femur, tibia and cornea.
“I started mentoring and working with Elliot closely on various research projects approximately two years ago when he participated in the BME-SIM REU program , and he has been an active research member of my lab since then,” said Vahdati, an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering.
Through his work with Vahdati, Paul has presented research at international Biomedical Engineering Society meetings and the 2020 State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium. He is now working on a research paper that will be submitted to a biomedical engineering journal.
Paul is a junior in the Honors College and an EC Scholar whose passion for research drove him to apply for the Goldwater Scholarship.
To be eligible for the Goldwater, students must intend to pursue a research career in the natural sciences, mathematics or engineering. Previous Goldwater recipients have attended postgraduate fellowship programs and received graduate awards including Rhodes Scholarships, Marshall Scholarships and National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowships.
In addition to Vahdati, Paul has received research mentorship from Stacey Meardon, Jason Yao and Stephanie George.
“I could go on and on about the support I have received from other faculty members and administrators in the College of Engineering and Technology and the Honors College,” he said. “I hope my distinction as a Goldwater Scholar demonstrates the immense, consistent support I have received from the wonderful people of ECU.”
Paul will finish his engineering degree with a biomedical concentration in 2022.