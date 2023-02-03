Anyone who’s tired of the world fighting like cats and dogs may want to take note of the tale Andree Blanchard of Scuffleton has to tell.
Early in November the retired teacher and her son, Jacob, had burned a brush pile in her yard on the family farm. That was on a Friday.
The following Monday night, Jacob heard something from that direction as he was in the driveway getting into his car and called his momma on the phone.
“I run out there and the kittens were meowing for life,” Blanchard said in a phone interview on last week. “We didn’t see them; we had to find them in all that stuff. We found them and they smelled so bad; no mama in sight.”
She found two tiny kittens where the fire had been. They were covered in ashes. She brought them into the house.
That’s where Sadie Rae lives. Sadie Rae is a pit bull.
Blanchard said she knows pit bulls can be aggressive, and Sadie Rae is very protective of Blanchard, but the dog took kindly to the kittens right away.
“We brought them inside, and she started licking them,” Blanchard said. “It was like she knew what to do, and pee (from the kittens) went everywhere.”
After some cleanup, both by Blanchard and Sadie Rae, the floor was drier and the kittens Blanchard thought to be gray emerged from their ashen cocoon with buff yellow fur.
Blanchard carried the kittens to her cousin’s house to get a syringe so she could feed them. She gave them evaporated milk right out of a can, she said, and they lapped it up.
“But it wasn’t enough. Kittens want to be with their mother, and their newfound mommy was 72-pound Sadie Rae.
“And they started nursing that dog,” Blanchard said. “And, of course, she didn’t have milk, but they nursed on her seven days, and she made milk, and they loved it.”
Dr. Martha Worthington of Welcome Waggin’ Animal Hospital in nearby Ayden, Blanchard’s vet, said none of this is completely unusual, even in a dog like Sadie Rae, a 2-year-old who’s never had puppies.
“Baby cats, just like baby dogs and baby humans, suckle for comfort as much as for nutrients. Orphan kittens will take to a willing surrogate if their birth mother isn’t around. The act of nursing also will activate the surrogate’s mammary glands, Worthington said.
Allowing cats to nurse from dogs is not recommended, Worthington said. Dog milk does not have the right nutrients for cats. They need kitten formula, which is widely available. Prolonged nursing also can cause mastitis, an infection of the mammary glands. Put a T-shirt on the mother and she can still comfort the babies, she said.
The kittens, Bob and Elwood, have been getting lots of formula, Blanchard said.
“Oh God, they loved it. They just kept drinking and drinking and their bellies just popped out and they would still go over there nursing,” she said of the dog.
Now they are about 3 months old and eat Kitten Chow and they’ve gotten a little wild, as kittens are want to do.
“My brother said, ‘What did you expect? They’ve been drinking pit bull milk,” Blanchard said.
Pit bulls are not necessarily aggressive dogs, said Worthington, the veterinarian.
“I’ve seen a lot of aggressive pit bulls, but have seen a lot that are the sweetest dogs in the world,” she said. “When they are aggressive it can be dangerous because they are so powerful. ...
“That’s why they were used in fighting, unfortunately, she said. “It’s not because of their aggressive tendencies but because they are so strong.”
The dogs are so sweet to Blanchard, when her brother found two puppies recently, she accepted one from him while he kept the other. That’s how PeeDee the puppy entered the family.
PeeDee originally was named Petey, like the pooch from the Little Rascals, but it kept coming out like PeeDee, the mascot from East Carolina University. Blanchard earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Carolina, so it was PeeDee that stuck.
Sadie Rae didn’t let PeeDee suckle, but the two dogs and the two cats became a family, she said. A day does not go by in Scuffleton without their shenanigans.
Blanchard plans to keep Bob and Elwood. She would have named them Jake and Elwood, like the Blues Brothers of Aykroyd and Belushi fame, except her son, Jacob, who first heard the kittens yowling, already had the Jake name.
She aims to have them fixed so that they won’t roam and maybe catch the field mice that invade after the harvest of the farm around her home.
If that happens, there is a chance they might meet up one day with their real mama, who Blanchard said did come looking for them days after Blanchard pulled them from the ashes.
Hopefully, that won’t lead to animosity in this dog-eat-, er, cat world.
“Well, they’re not her kittens anymore,” Blanchard said. “They don’t belong to her anymore; they belong to the dog.”