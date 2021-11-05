The state insurance commissioner on Thursday issued a reminder to residents to change the batteries to their smoke detectors this weekend when they set their clocks back to standard time.
As the end of daylight-saving time approaches, Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey said it’s crucial to change batteries twice a year, when daylight saving time starts and ends, as it does at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
“Your risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half when you have smoke alarms that are working properly,” Causey said. “When you turn back your clocks, take the time to protect your family by making sure all smoke alarms in your home are working properly.”
So far this year, 109 people in North Carolina have died because of fire. In the majority of those instances, a working smoke alarm was not present in the home, he said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, families have about two minutes to get out of their homes once their smoke alarm sounds due to fire. However, those life-saving minutes only occur when alarms are fully powered and operational.
The association reports three out of every five home fire deaths across the nation resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
In addition to changing or checking your smoke alarm battery, Causey shared the following tips:
Place a smoke alarm on every level of the home outside sleeping areas or inside sleeping area if bedroom doors are typically shut.
- Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear it.
- Prepare and practice an escape plan — know at least two ways to get out of a room, crawl low under smoke and plan where to meet outside.
- Keep smoke alarms clean by regularly vacuuming over and around it. Dust and debris can interfere with its operation.
- Install smoke alarms away from windows, doors or ducts that can interfere with their operation.
- Never disable a smoke alarm. If it is sounding “nuisance alarms,” try locating it further from kitchens or bathrooms.
For more information, contact your local fire department or the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-634-7854 or visit www.ncosfm.gov/injury-prevention/fire-prevention-education/smoke-alarms/.