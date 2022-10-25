The Youth Arts Festival may be turning 18 this year, but Saturday’s celebration will be fit for a kid.

Crafts, dancing, storytelling, mask-making and a musical petting zoo will be among 50 or more activities and performances spread across the Town Common. Hosted by Emerge Gallery and Art Center, Greenville Recreation and Parks, ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication and Pitt County Schools, the annual event is designed to give children a chance to have a first-hand encounter with the arts, plus something to take home to remember it.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.