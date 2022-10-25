The Youth Arts Festival at the Greenville Town Common, shown in 2021, invites kids of all ages to come and create at an event presented by the ECU School of Fine Arts and Communication, Emerge Gallery and Art Center, Arts Education Programs of Pitt County Schools and Greenville Recreation and Parks.
Greenville area youth explore activites during the annual Youth Arts Festival at Greenville Town Common in 2021.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
The event this year will once again feature student groups and other musicians performing on the Town Common stage.
Aaron Hines
The Youth Arts Festival may be turning 18 this year, but Saturday’s celebration will be fit for a kid.
Crafts, dancing, storytelling, mask-making and a musical petting zoo will be among 50 or more activities and performances spread across the Town Common. Hosted by Emerge Gallery and Art Center, Greenville Recreation and Parks, ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication and Pitt County Schools, the annual event is designed to give children a chance to have a first-hand encounter with the arts, plus something to take home to remember it.
“The fun in creating is really the center point of the festival,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge. “This is to really showcase to our kids that you can do this when you grow up. You can have fun with it now, but you can go to college for art or music or theater or dance.”
The festival, which began in 2005, is an idea that then-director for ECU’s School of Art and Design Richard Tichich brought with him from Georgia Southern University. When the event moved to the Town Common in 2018, much of the university’s arts community came with it.
“ECU is seeing this as a recruiting tool,” said Garriott, a teaching assistant professor in ECU’s School of Art and Design. “We get kids in and they see things that are going on at ECU. Maybe they’ll want to come to ECU when they grow up.”
Representatives of more than half a dozen ECU arts guilds — from animation to textiles — will provide festival-goers with activities ranging from crafting wire sculptures and skin-safe stamps to creating a ceramic mural.
In addition, community organizations, including Greenville Museum of Art, Girl Scouts of Pitt County, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Inner Space Pottery and Makerspace of Greenville, will lead activities such as jewelry making, repurposed art, crafting from nature and woodwork.
Besides visual arts, members of ECU’s Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity, Eastern Youth Orchestra and Music Academy of Eastern Carolina will offer musical chairs as well as instrument exploration.
Music will be featured on the main stage as well, where nearly 20 groups, representing ECU and more than half a dozen area schools, will perform.
While this year’s festival will not feature a talent show competition, it will showcase a variety of performances from bands, choruses and orchestra groups to theater and dance and tae kwon do.
Although it is being held two days before Halloween, the Youth Arts Festival does not focus on a particular holiday theme. Crafts will involve turkeys and snowmen as well as Halloween figures.
“There is a mask-making; there is some face painting,” Garriott said. “But really the treat is going to be more about all the goodies that the kids make and get to take home.”
Over the years, Garriott said the festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund, has grown so popular that some adults have been known to show up without children.
“We’ve had a lot of people who are like, ‘Can you do an adult arts festival?’ — which we’re thinking about,” she said, adding that, “Kids of all ages are welcome.
“We have some of our residents come without kids because it is just as much fun for anybody of any age,” she said. “This just goes to show that there’s no age limit when it comes to creativity.”