Another time, a centennial might be celebrated with a considerable ceremony. After all, it is no small accomplishment for an organization to remain intact for so long, through wars and stock market crashes, hurricanes and floods.
There were cakes and parties, banquets and entertainment to celebrate the 75th, 80th and 90th anniversaries of the Kiwanis Club of Greenville. But the commemoration of the passing of a century will be a quiet one.
Only about a dozen members are listed on the roll of the city’s original Kiwanis Club. Those that remain have not attended an official meeting together in a year and a half, since the international organization issued an emergency declaration halting gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A different world health crisis, Spanish flu, had dominated the headlines in the year leading up to the local club’s founding. Kiwanis Club of Greenville received its charter on July 14, 1921.
“When we first started with 50 members, we were the only club in Greenville,” club President Calvin Shearin said. “It’s my understanding that every club in Greenville is a spin-off from this club.”
Founded in Michigan in 1915, Kiwanis today has 5,000 clubs in North America and more than half a million members in 80 countries. Greenville is home to half a dozen clubs, all but one founded in the last half century.
The Kiwanis Club of Greenville was the second club in the Carolinas District, coming almost two years after the first club was formed in Asheville in August of 1919.
For 50 years, member David Evans Jr. recalled, it was the only Kiwanis Club in town. Evans, chairman of Garris Evans Lumber Co., became familiar with the organization at age 6. In 1963, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined. Back then, the club boasted as many as 100 members, significant in a city that at the time had fewer than 20,000 residents.
When Shearin, an accountant, moved to Greenville in the early 1980s, he imagined he would join a Lions Club or Optimist Club to make contacts as he had in Columbus County. Instead, he became part of Kiwanis.
“It was just everybody, the leaders, the movers and the shakers in Greenville,” Shearin recalled of the club’s enrollment, which included college professors, attorneys, judges, business owners and the mayor. “Coming is as a ‘foreigner’ to get into Pitt County, that’s how you met people.”
In the club’s heyday, 75 or 80 members would gather to sing songs (the group employed a pianist to play at meetings), rub elbows with other community leaders and executives and go about the business of Kiwanis, namely serving the needs of children.
While taking part in Kiwanis International’s efforts to eradicate iodine deficiency disorders and maternal neonatal tetanus, the Greenville organization also contributed to causes closer to home, focusing its efforts on the Salvation Army, Special Olympics, Boys & Girls Clubs and local schoolchildren.
“We supported schools,” said Secretary Warren Charlton, explaining that the club established K-Clubs for children, presented Kiwanis Terrific Kids awards, provided scholarships and donated dictionaries to students. “We really worked with the kids.”
But alongside of the service, Kiwanis also tended to emphasize the social aspect. A men’s-only group until Gladys Chianello joined in 2006, later becoming the group’s first female president, Kiwanis for years met Friday nights at the Rotary Club building near what was then East Carolina College.
“That was before we had home air conditioning, but at the club we had air conditioning,” Evans said. “Also at that time you didn’t have television, so you didn’t sit at home and watch the tube.
“In the old days, we didn’t have gyms to go to, things like that,” he said. “Now people socialize at the gyms. We didn’t have Little League. That’s a big social thing for the families with children.”
For decades, membership at the Kiwanis Club of Greenville, like a host of civic organizations across the country, has been declining. The nationwide shift has been blamed on everything from the busy lifestyles of two-income families to advances in technology to the popularity of youth sports.
But Charlton’s wife, Laurie, said men like her husband, who joined the club three decades ago, made time for civic engagement despite shouldering numerous other responsibilities.
“When Warren was invited to join, he really was not familiar with Kiwanis, and really did not have the time,” she said. “He was in charge of the sterile products division at Burroughs Wellcome, we had three children who were active in sports and after-school activities, and his mother had just moved here from New York. Yet he soon realized how important their work in the community was and had fun participating.”
Regardless of the reason for the decrease in participation, the effects have been the same. With fewer younger people willing to join, some Kiwanis Clubs, including groups in Bethel and Winterville, have disbanded altogether.
“It seems like young people were not interested in joining civic clubs,” Evans said. “A lot of our members would still be with us if they were still living.”
Businessman Joseph Taft, who died in 2004 at age 98, had been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greenville for more than 75 years. Attorney David Stevens, who died at age 93 in 2016, had been a member for more than 50 years, with more than 25 years of perfect attendance. Evans is now the longest-tenured member with 58 years in the club.
In 2020, COVID-19 prevented anyone from attending the club’s weekly meetings, which had moved to noon Tuesdays. While some organizations have resumed in-person meetings, Shearin is not sure that his club is coming back.
“Once you get into that routine, it’s hard to come out of it,” he said. “But once you come out of it, it’s hard to come back in.”
Unlike the larger University-City Kiwanis Club, whose members met via Zoom during the pandemic, the Greenville club did not begin online meetings.
“I think COVID has accelerated us thinking about disbanding,” Shearin said. “I think if COVID hadn’t come along, I think seven or eight of us just would have kept right on meeting.
“It’s not the same,” he said. “I’d rather be face to face talking with someone than meeting on Zoom.”
Evans agreed.
“It’s kind of making us introverts so we stay at home and do Facebook instead of getting out and socializing with people,” he said as he sat with Shearin and Charlton over lunch at Cafe Duo. “We like to socialize.”
The club’s one get-together since the beginning of the pandemic was a small gathering hosted by the Charltons. Although weekly meetings have historically been kept to an hour, members lingered during this visit.
“They had to run us out of their house because we just hadn’t seen each other,” Shearin said.
The group is planning at least one more gathering in September, this one to mark its 100th anniversary and to honor recipients of its annual scholarships: the Charles Wilkerson Scholarship Award and the Grover W. Everett-Chia Yu Li Memorial Kiwanis Scholarships. Whether or not that will be the last time the club meets has not been decided. Some are talking about whether to disband the remaining group and allow members who still want to be part of a club to join the University-City organization.
“We’re struggling right now; we’re trying to make a decision,” Shearin said. “The main thing is we want to make sure our scholarships are still going to be given even if we’re not meeting as a club. We’ve got some very good people, Kiwanians, who are going to stay on top of that.
“I don’t think it’s going to be dead. I just think it’s going to be different,” he said. “I think the passion is still there. There will always be a Kiwanis Club in Greenville.”