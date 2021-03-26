Sun and clouds, a spring-like wind and sparkling water provided the background for a celebration launching Greenville’s most ambitious recreational project.
Community leaders gathered at the acreage now known as Wildwood Park to break ground on the first phase of construction of a primitive walking trail, floating dock, sandy beach, camping platform and parking lot on property located east of Northeast Greenville Boulevard.
The event also recognized Greenville businessman Eddie Smith, his company Grady-White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Foundation, which donated approximately $850,000 towards the purchase of 163 acres on the east side of the highway in 2019 then nearly 185 acres west of the highway in 2020.
“I’ve had a lot of years in parks and recreation and they have presented me with many opportunities to understand what a difference a dynamic, one-of-a-kind park can make for its community, make for its quality of life, for its economy, for its image, for the health of its residents and the pride those residents take in calling that community home,” said Greenville Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton. “Wildwood will make that kind of difference for Greenville and it will do it for decades past our lifetime.”
Fenton, who has been with the City of Greenville since 2007, recently announced he is retiring from the director’s position.
During Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony speakers praised Fenton as the visionary and driving force who secured the support and funding for the park.
City Manager Ann E. Wall announced that Fenton will rejoin the city as the part-time resource coordinator of Wildwood Park where he will identify additional areas to develop.
There are a lot of factors that make a community great and one of those is good people. In Greenville we have a lot of really good people,” Wall said. “The people in Greenville are extraordinarily generous.”
Smith said Fenton has talked about developing a park focused on water and nature activities for several years and 2019 and 2020 felt like the right time to make something happen.
“I’m just worried about this generation not appreciating nature. If they don’t appreciate it, they won’t protect it,” Smith said. “I saw this opportunity and we are blessed enough at Grady White to do something about it.”
Smith said for 50 years he worked with local, state and national organizations to promote conservation and outdoor recreation. He served with a group that advised Congress and the U.S. Secretary of the Interior on outdoor recreation opportunities.
“We never ever had a board meeting where we didn’t wind up talking about and worrying about the fact that families weren’t getting outdoors like our generation did,” Smith said. “Families were taking their kids out hiking and camping and biking and enjoying nature like we did. I’m personally very concerned about this generation of children getting outdoors.”
Wildwood Park will be a place where families can enjoy outdoor activities, and Smith urged community support for its growth.
Fenton said while city leaders hope for more partnership with individual donors, nonprofits and corporations, Smith and Grady White will be remembered for being the first to support the vision.
In recognition of the support, a sign declaring “This park made possible through the support of Grady White Boats” has been placed at the park’s entrance at 3450 Blue Heron Drive.
“If the past year has taught us anything, sometimes it’s nice to unplug, get outside and enjoy nature,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “Wildwood Park will be a great place just to do that.”
The first phase, the trails, the floating dock and sandy beach, will begin to unlock the potential, he said.
Construction will begin in the next several days, said Don Octigan, incoming director of Greenville Recreation and Parks. The space is scheduled to open to the public in the summer.
Designco Construction and Sawyers Land Developing are building the first phase.
A master plan is being completed by McGill Associates. Design and permitting work for phase 2, which will include a boardwalk and bridge leading directly to the Tar River, is being done by Kimley-Horn & Associates.
Aileen Peacock, chairwoman of the Young Professionals of Pitt County, said the organization’s members have often said that while the Tar River Greenway and River Park North allow some access to the river, most activities can only be enjoyed if a person has a boat.
The park will allow more access to the water, Peacock said.
Fifty-one million people enjoyed North Carolina’s outdoors in 2020, generating an economic impact of $12 billion, said Andrew Schmidt, executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“To us this is a great amenity for our residents but it is also an opportunity for us to engage in more outdoor tourism,” he said.
The five most popular outdoor activities in North Carolina are hiking, flat water activities like canoeing and kayaking, camping, biking and fishing.
“When you look around Wildwood Park and the amenities it is going to have it’s exactly what people want. It’s exactly what they are looking for,” Schmidt said.