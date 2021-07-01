The Chairmen of the Board are set to return to the Greenville Town Common tonight for the third show in the Concert on the Common series.
The Beach Music Hall of Fame musicians are scheduled to begin the show at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The National Weather Service is calling mostly sunny skies with a high near 91 on Thursday and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.
“Having Chairmen of the Board back in Greenville will bring back a lot of memories for everyone,” said Hank Hinton, vice president of Inner Banks Media, which is presenting the concerts series for the third year. “This band is popular with all age groups and their show is exciting and fun to experience.”
The band has charted national hits such as “Give Me Just A Little More Time” and “You’ve Got Me Dangling On A String.” They also will perform the beach music songs they made famous like “Carolina Girls,” “Beach Fever,” “On The Beach,” “Everything is Tuesday” and more.
This is the third in a series of five concerts. The Embers featuring Craig Woolard have been rescheduled for July 14 and the series will conclude with the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band — On the Border on July 22.
The concerts are free but no coolers are permitted. Food trucks will be on site the Junior League of Greenville sell beer and wine as part of their fundraising efforts for community projects.
Inner Banks Media operates 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, 96.3 WRHT in Morehead City and WNBU in New Bern.