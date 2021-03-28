Pitt County Schools is participating in a contest that encourages high school students and their families to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
North Carolina’s First in FAFSA Challenge aims to help send more local high school seniors to college, according to groups sponsoring the challenge. Studies show students who complete the FAFSA are far more likely to enroll in higher education.
The challenge, which pits schools against those of similar size from across the state, will give $500 to the ones that have the most students complete the forms by June 30.
“The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college so we are thrilled to see 100 percent of our school districts across North Carolina participating in our First in FAFSA Challenge,” said Cecilia Holden, CEO of myFutureNC.
Winners can earn the $500 grant in each of the following categories: Highest percentage of completed FAFSAs; highest percent increase in FAFSA completion rate; best FAFSA completion strategy.
MyFutureNC, along with Carolina Demography, College Foundation of North Carolina, College Advising Corps, the Hunt Institute, and the John M. Belk Endowment, are sponsoring the challenge to motivate students to take full advantage of free federal aid available to help them pay for college.
Increasing the FAFSA completion rate is a fundamental step in North Carolina’s efforts to meet the state’s 2 million by 2030 postsecondary educational attainment goal, the announcement said. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.