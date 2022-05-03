Upcoming events planned by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce have been scaled back as staff members continue to recover from a wreck last week on Memorial Drive.
Van Smith, chairman of the chamber's board of directors, announced Tuesday that Trent McGee, Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone and Aileen Peacock continue to recover from injures suffered in the April 27 wreck, which led to the board's decision postpone or cancel some events.
"The purpose of doing so is to offer respect to our recovering colleagues, create time to understand the status of current bodies of work at various stages of planning and execution and determine prospectively our timeframe for getting back into our program of work for the year," Smith said.
Chamber President and CEO McGee, along with Phillips, Stone and Peacock, were hurt about 1 p.m. near the Walgreens Pharmacy in the medical district in the wreck that Greenville police said involved three vehicles.
The department reported that a 2009 Dodge pickup truck, operated by Carlton Gaskins, 65, of Ahoskie, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Memorial Drive when it crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and side-swiped a Chevy pickup truck operated by Timothy Copeland, 58, of Washington. Gaskins’ pickup then collided head-on with a Toyota SUV operated by Phillips, 23, of Greenville.
Gaskins and Phillips, as well as McGee, 40, Stone, 49, and Peacock, 33, were all transported to Vidant.
The four were traveling back to chamber offices following a board meeting.
"At this time, each is in his or her unique stage of recovery from the incident," Smith said.
The chamber's Leadership Institute graduation and Teen Leadership Institute graduation will continue as scheduled, Smith said. Events being rescheduled include all ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings; Thursday's Business After Hours at Bailey's Fine Jewelry; and the May 25 Small Business Awards Ceremony.
The May 17 Power Luncheon has been canceled. The Open Fore Business Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for Oct. 21.
Smith said in the release that the chamber's summer intern program is still being assessed. The program was set to kick off May 24.
"As we gather ourselves to move forward, we may see some events begin to come back onto the calendar," Smith clarified. "However, we wanted to make sure we took a moment to fully assess our situation and step back into the chamber’s work with clarity, confidence, and in a manner consistent with the excellence that has been a hallmark of our award-winning chamber and its professional team."