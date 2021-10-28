The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has chosen a longtime administrator as its new president and chief executive.
Trent McGee, who has been serving as the chamber's interim president, was selected by the board of directors with a vote on Wednesday, according to Jonathan Taft, board chairman. He fills the position vacated by Kate Teel.
McGee joined the chamber in 2010 as director of programs and director of public policy. In 2018, he transitioned to director of marketing and communications.
"I believe Trent has the internal knowledge, community experience, and will-power to move the chamber to a new level of service for our region," Taft said in a memo to members about the decisions.
McGee was among a mix of professional candidates from the start of a nationwide search, Taft's memo said. He participated in a a detailed interview and vetting process involving chamber executive committee and search committee members.
The first part of the search allowed chamber leadership to listen to members and community leaders. The next included casting the net for candidates through professional associations and targeting and contacting candidates directly. Finalists were then vetted with a detailed application, Zoom interviews and an in-person presentations.
McGee also serves the community in other roles including as a board member with the Greenville-ENC Alliance, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Uptown Greenville.