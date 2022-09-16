East Carolina University’s chancellor said the university is taking allegations of drink tampering and sexual assault at a fraternity house seriously but would not elaborate during an interview at a Board of Trustees meeting.

Philip Rogers referred to the timely notice distributed by ECU on Tuesday that said university police received two allegations of drink tampering, one which led to a sexual assault, at the Theta Chi Fraternity house on Aug. 20. Rogers spoke to The Daily Reflector in between committee meetings of ECU’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.