Chancellor Philip Rogers is hoping for a reawakening at East Carolina University this year, both for students and faculty who have weathered the storm of a pandemic for well over a year.
At the university’s 2021 faculty convocation on Friday, Rogers took the stage at the Wright Auditorium to address the school’s academic accomplishments and initiatives that began since last year.
“This is the reason why we are here,” Rogers said in his first convocation. “It is the opportunity to begin this reawakening of our university, and do it in a safe, healthy and productive way to advance our mission of student success, public service and regional transformation again.”
“This is just the beginning of what I hope is as engaging and normal as possible a semester.”
Purificación Martinez, chair of the faculty, addressed the faculty who were assembled both in person and via stream. She spoke on the importance of vaccinations and change, equating the fight against COVID-19 with the 1600’s effort to eradicate smallpox by the Spanish.
She said that, due to the efficacy and availability of vaccines, this fight should be much shorter than that one.
“A vaccine in your arm and a mask on your face are necessary if we want to end this,” Martinez said.
At the top of Rogers’ list is equity. That includes equity in pay for UNC system faculty and staff. He said he spoke with legislators recently on that topic.
“Faculty and staff salary is the No. 1 priority in the next couple of weeks,” said Rogers, who was hired for ECU’s top job in December. “I was at the legislature on Tuesday advocating for the state and every conversation began with strong support for salary increases among faculty and staff.”
Under the current budget plan, rank-and-file state employees would get 2.5 percent annual pay increases in the House plan, in line with Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget request. The Senate proposed a 1.5 percent annual raise. Teachers and employees also would receive bonuses.
Rogers said he is pleased with state legislators for budgeting $215 million for a new Brody School of Medicine building. Both the state House and Senate have that money allocated in their budget through 2023. That comes along with the ongoing integration of Brody and Vidant Health, an initiative announced May with Vidant CEO Mike Waldrum was named Brody’s dean.
“It will likely move through the conference budget and that will be worked out in negotiations with the governor,” Rogers said of the Brody funding. “We have high hopes that it will be one of the most significant economic investments in Eastern North Carolina in a long time.”
“It is a special moment where we are able to see this integration conversation between Vidant and ECU move together at a very rapid pace. As a result of that, we have seen the legislature put their flag in the ground with a huge investment that will allow us to grow our medical school, serve more folks in rural areas of eastern North Carolina and ultimately allow us to provide more effective clinical care to the more than 1.5 million patients in our region.”