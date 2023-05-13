The oldest black-owned funeral home in Pitt County has a new name and proprietor, with its former director setting up shop in Kinston after she and the building’s owner could not reach a business agreement.
The former W.E. Flanagan Funeral Home and Crematorium, 1026 W. Fifth St., which has operated out of that location since 1947, is now Mitchell’s Memorial Funeral Home.
Signage at the building was visible by Tuesday morning, and Bryan Corey, Mitchell’s owner, said that the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service granted certification to occupy the building on Monday.
Mitchell’s previously was located at 2423 Winter Village Drive in Winterville, where Corey said the business had outgrown its space. The Fifth Street location can better accommodate families in its chapel, he said, and parking makes it possible to hold services.
“My grandpa started in 1975 and Flanagan started in 1921,” Corey said on Wednesday. “I’ve got two legacies that I’m trying to uphold in that building and keep that historical site.
“That’s motivation for me.”
Corey’s grandfather, the late Bishop W.H. Mitchell Sr., owned a funeral home at 1000 Howell St. in Greenville, which is now The Next Generation Funeral Home.
The building now inhabited by Mitchell’s is owned by Bishop Billy Anderson, who also is the owner of Phillips Brothers & Anderson Memorial Mortuary at 1501 W. 14th Ave. Anderson acquired the Fifth Street building in a foreclosure auction in 2014.
He outbid Esther Hammond, funeral director and owner of the Flanagan business. Hammond continued to operate Flanagan out of the building until a fire in August.
Hammond said in a May 1 interview that a family was scheduled to meet with her the day of the fire and that she turned on the building’s air conditioning.
Smoke began to pour out of a closet that contained the gas furnace, and fire came from under the floor in the office section. Hammond said she managed to salvage documents and records but suffered smoke inhalation and a concussion.
Hammond showed a cell phone video from years prior where a contractor told her that the air conditioning at the site would need to be replaced. She said she informed Anderson and his daughter of the issue, but renovations to the air conditioning system did not take place until after the fire.
Corey said repairs have been completed at the building and a state board inspected and reviewed the site, dubbing it operational.
Hammond submitted an offer to purchase the building so she could operate Flanagan there after the fire but she could not reach an agreement with Anderson, she said.
In the interlude following the fire, Hammond had operated under Corey’s license in Winterville. Corey said he offered to continue the relationship and keep the Flanagan name on the funeral home’s chapel.
Hammond chose to work under the umbrella of Whitfield Memorial Mortuary in Kinston starting April 28. She said it is a temporary move until she can get “home” to Pitt County.
“We will pay homage to Mr. Walter E. Flanagan by building on the White Street property, adjacent to the street side of the funeral home, to still maintain all records dating back to 1930,” Hammond said in an email.
Hammond thanked churches who have donated space until a new facility opens, contractors who are donating labor and developers who have supported maintaining the legacy of the funeral home.