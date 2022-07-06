Two Pitt County Schools gyms are getting new names, one is getting a new look and one is getting a new use under plans approved last week.
The Board of Education voted to name a gymnasium opened in 2017 at Elmhurst Elementary School in honor of former principal Colleen Burt and the gym floor at South Central High School in honor of Coach Chris Cherry.
Burt ended her tenure as principal in June after nine years at Elmhurst and nearly two decades with Pitt County Schools. Parents asked to have the gym, which opened in 2017, named in her honor due to Burt’s efforts to advocate and raise funds for Elmhurst, which went more than 60 years without a gym and was the only school within the Pitt County Schools district without one.
The naming of the floor at South Central recognizes Cherry, who serves as athletic director at South Central, for his work with the school’s basketball program. In his career of more than 15 years at the school, Cherry has recorded 500 wins, including 17 conference titles, six sectional championships, two regional titles and a state title. In 2019, The National High School Coaches Association named Cherry National High School Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Also at the June 29 meeting, the board approved a $152,383 grant for replacing the floor of the gymnasium of Bethel School as part of the school system’s $454.7 million budget. Officials noted that due to about $100 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, the percentage of federal dollars in the school district budget was much higher than it was during a traditional year.
The state has awarded $12.6 million for repairs and renovations for K-12 athletic facilities in nearly 100 North Carolina school districts during the 2021-22 school year. Grants ranged from $101,245 in Hyde County to $459,817 in Wake County.
As the Bethel gym waits for renovations to begin next week, the school district has agreed to sell one school gymnasium that it has not used in two decades. The board has given final approval for the sale of the former Stokes School gym and cafeteria. The decision comes after the county’s Board of Commissioners in January decided against a proposal to refurbish the 74-year-old property.
Rodney Alexander Brown made a $10,000 offer to purchase the two buildings and surrounding 1.2 acres of land. He said he would like to repair the building and use it to house his classic car collection.
Attorney Emma Hodson told the board that while the school district had some calls regarding the advertised sale of the property, it did not receive any upset bids.
In other business, the board voted to award more than $365,000 in roofing contracts to B&M Roofing to repair or replace sections of roofing at D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose High Schools and the Kathy Taft Center.