Major changes to three intersections on N.C. 43 south of Greenville and the first of several budget presentations are among the items on Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners agenda.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has identified three intersections along the highway as meeting the threshold for improvements through the Highway Safety Improvement Program in order to reduce crashes.
The transportation department is seeking a resolution from the Board of Commissioners to support the improvements due to the number of crashes at the intersections.
It recommended that the intersections at Ivy Road at Cox Crossroads and Stokestown-St Johns Road in Chicod be converted from two-way stop signs to controlled to signalized intersections.
It recommends that N.C. 43 and N.C. 102 in Calico be changed from a two-way, stop-controlled intersection to a reduced conflict intersection, which eliminates left turns through the use of U-turns.
The state will fund the work and do the modifications, according to the commissioners’ agenda materials. No start date was provided.
County Manager Janis Gallagher also is scheduled to present the proposed fiscal year 2023-24 county budget at Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Following Monday’s presentation, commissioners will hold workshops beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the auditorium.
Tuesday’s meeting will feature budget presentations by Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry and Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance.
Wednesday’s meeting will feature presentations by Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary, Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker and Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse.
Thursday’s session will feature presentations by Emerge Gallery and Art Center Director Holly Garriott, Pitt County Public Health Interim Director Teresa Ellen and Social Services Director Sharon Rochelle
Residents can weigh in on the budget during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. June 6.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
The appointment of an interim county attorney.
The presentation of a resolution honoring retiring Pitt Area Transit System Director Cam Coburn.
A review of a video alerting the public that Pitt County will begin ticketing people who do not properly cover loads of trash or construction debris. It’s part of the county’s effort to reduce littering.