The intersection of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Old Pactolus Road will undergo improvements starting Monday. The N.C. Department of Transportation is doing away with the crossover and will install U-turns to make left turns safer. The work will be completed in the fall.
A north Greenville intersection where left-turning drivers experience lengthy delays is undergoing improvements.
Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin improvements at U.S. 264 Alternate and Old Pactolus Road beginning Monday, weather permitting. That section of the highway also is called Northeast Greenville Boulevard.
“The department is moving toward safer intersection design on busier roads, like Greenville Boulevard,” said Sarah Lentine, NCDOT resident engineer for Beaufort and Pitt counties. “For the vehicles traveling on the Old Pactolus, there are insufficient gaps on Greenville Boulevard for left-turn or through movements.”
The work includes removing the Old Pactolus' existing crossover and installing new crossovers and U-turns to the north and south of the intersection.
The existing crossover will be changed to direct all traffic to make only right turn movements onto Greenville Boulevard; approximately 500 feet away there will be a left turn in the median that will allow a U-turn movement on Greenville Boulevard.
At that location there will be bulb out, which is additional width of road to allow for room for larger vehicles to perform the U-turn movement, Lentine said.
There have been multiple wrecks at that intersection over the years. Less than a month ago a multi-vehicle wreck killed one woman and injured several other people, but the incident involved an impaired driver losing control of his vehicle, not the crossover.
Planning for the intersection improvements started in 2022 and the construction bid was awarded in March.
There have been similar projects throughout the area, Lentine said, most recently at U.S. 264 and VOA Road in Beaufort County. A similar exchange is planned for the intersection of N.C. 43 and N.C. 102 in southern Pitt County.
The contractor will install daily lane closures. Construction is expected to be completed early this fall.
During the construction, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, when possible. Travelers through the area should use caution and slow down, Lentine said.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.