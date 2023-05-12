Road Improvements

The intersection of Northeast Greenville Boulevard and Old Pactolus Road will undergo improvements starting Monday. The N.C. Department of Transportation is doing away with the crossover and will install U-turns to make left turns safer. The work will be completed in the fall. 

 By Ginger Livingston The Daily Reflector

A north Greenville intersection where left-turning drivers experience lengthy delays is undergoing improvements.

Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin improvements at U.S. 264 Alternate and Old Pactolus Road beginning Monday, weather permitting. That section of the highway also is called Northeast Greenville Boulevard.


