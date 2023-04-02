Pirates filled Evans Street and the Town Common in Greenville as PirateFest 2022 brought in re-enactor crews and everyday folks who like to pretend to be pirates. Events this year will be concentrated on First Street and the Town Common.
Aaron Hines/ city of greenville
Members of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion fire black powder weapons during 2022 PirateFest events on the Town Common.
Parading pirates and a big-name musical act are among features PirateFest fans have come to expect — but this year's festival will bring some changes, too.
Uptown Greenville announced in February that country duo Mattie & Tae would headline the event on April 15. The traditional two-day festival also has been cut to one day, April 15, with no Friday night show. The festival also is modifying its footprint downtown.
Instead of having vendors lining Evans Street from Fifth to First, all of this year’s events will be held on the Town Common and five blocks along First Street bordering the park.
“Based on feedback from attendees and vendors, a one-day festival with a dense event footprint was what the committee has decided on,” said Brock Letchworth, the City of Greenville’s public information officer. Vendor placement has not been finalized.
PirateFest is being planned and hosted by the city and Uptown Greenville this year and has multiple sponsors.
The festival will open at 11 a.m. with a parade of pirates around the Town Common and the Motley Tones singing at the amphitheater.
At noon, there will be a demonstration of black powder weapons at the Pirates encampment on the Town Common.
Mermaids will entertain and enchant on First Street between 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Other demonstrations include:
12:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show.
1 p.m.: Living History.
1:30 p.m.: Black Powder Demonstration.
2:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show.
2:30 p.m.: Living History.
3 p.m.: Black Powder Demonstration
4 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show.
Activities will return to the amphitheater at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Cooper Greer.
Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae will close out the festival with a free concert beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Maddie & Tae broke onto the scene 10 years ago with the platinum record, “Girl in a Country Song.” They have won Radio Disney Music and CMA Awards and have multiple ACM, Billboard, and CMT Award nominations.
PirateFest was launched in 2007 as a two-day event to coincide with East Carolina University’s Pigskin Pig-Out and spring football game.
This year, the Pigskin Pig-Out is being held Easter weekend, April 7-8.