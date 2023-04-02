Parading pirates and a big-name musical act are among features PirateFest fans have come to expect — but this year's festival will bring some changes, too.

Uptown Greenville announced in February that country duo Mattie & Tae would headline the event on April 15. The traditional two-day festival also has been cut to one day, April 15, with no Friday night show. The festival also is modifying its footprint downtown.


