WINTERVILLE — Construction signs hung alongside welcome back banners that greeted some Pitt County students visiting their schools Thursday.
“Excuse Our Mess as We Progress” read posters in the hallways at Winterville’s A.G. Cox Middle School, where students and their parents lined up for half a block waiting to go inside. Cox was among about three dozen schools across the district to host open house events ahead of Monday’s start of the new school year.
Pitt County Schools hosted 30 days of summer instruction in June and July on 25 campuses across the district. But schools like Cox and C.M. Eppes, where major construction projects are underway, have been closed to students.
Even with masks on, visitors could smell fresh paint at Cox, where six classrooms near the gym have gotten a floor-to-ceiling makeover this summer with new paint, tile and windows.
“They were working up until the last minute today,” Principal Norman McDuffie said of some of the preparations.
The upgrades are part of a two-year, $12 million project that includes replacing a classroom area constructed in 1936. Plans include a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. When completed, new construction is expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
While no students are scheduled to be displaced during construction, McDuffie said the school may have to add mobile units due to its growing enrollment. For Thursday’s open house, the school asked families to stagger arrival times according to their last names.
“The main reason we suggested it is because we don’t have all the walking space because of construction,” McDuffie said. “Everything is kind of blocked off.”
At least half a dozen of the county’s public schools promoted staggered visits for open house to avoid crowding, with some also asking for limited attendance. In accordance with a policy adopted Monday by the Pitt County Board of Education, masks were required inside school buildings.
At C.M. Eppes Middle School’s open house, several staff members had tables set up on the front lawn to greet students. Ten mobile units brought in to accommodate sixth-graders during school construction were not open to visitors because they were awaiting a final inspection, Principal Kim Harris said, adding that all the units are expected to be available Monday.
She met students near the entrance to the newly renovated 1955 classroom wing, where a new roof, ceiling, flooring and windows were installed following hurricane damage last year.
“We’re still waiting on a few minor things,” said Harris, who began her tenure as principal in February 2020, a month before students were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I haven’t had a full year with everybody to get to meet them,” she said.
Eighth-grader Ja’mya Wiggins can relate. The last time she attended school at Eppes was March of her sixth-grade year. She’s been a virtual student ever since but is excited to be an in-person learner in the new school year. So is her brother, Jamill, who is seventh-grader but will be attending classes on the Eppes campus for the first time.
Their mother, Melissa Wiggins, is glad to have her children return to the classroom.
“I feel like hands-on learning is always the best learning,” she said. “I saw the difference in them going to school person-to-person vs. going virtual. Their grades dropped, (as well as) the interaction.”
London Smallwood attended Eppes virtually and in-person last year as a seventh-grader. But most of her classes were across the street at Immanuel Baptist Church, which provided free space to Eppes while parts of the school’s campus could not be used. Although it has only been three weeks since London attended summer classes at E.B. Aycock Middle School, she is happy to be heading back to school to be with friends.
Her mother, Jaketia Judd, said disruptions due to COVID-19 have caused London to miss much of her middle school experience.
“Because of the pandemic, you didn’t really get to finish out sixth grade like a normal sixth grade. Then seventh grade came, but you really didn’t have a feel of middle school because you were home,” she said. “Now we’re eight grade, this is the last year of middle school, and we’re like, ‘Middle school went by so fast’ because she really wasn’t here.”
McDuffie said many Cox students had a similar experience, which he expects could make the transition back to school a challenging one. Teachers, too, are having to readjust.
“It’s a lot to take in to go from 12 in the class, 13 in the class and all of a sudden you’ve got 25, 26 in the class,” said McDuffie, how in his sixth year at Cox. “We’re never done this before after 18 months of not really having (typical) school.”
But just as the school buildings are undergoing changes, he said he is encouraging staff and students to take a new approach to the new year.
“I’m not going to say get back to normal because that’s the last thing I want to do,” McDuffie said. “I want us to reimagine what this school could look like.”