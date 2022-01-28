...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 2
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph across the Northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of
Highway 264.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&
Greenville police filed charges against an Elizabethtown man accused of fatally injuring a woman after hitting her with a pickup truck.
Spencer William Scott, 21, of Elizabethtown is charged with one count of misdemeanor death by vehicle after reportedly striking Jane Boardman with his pickup truck on Jan. 17.
Boardman, 72, a longtime staff member with ECU’s College of Nursing, was hit in the parking lot of Food Lion at 10th Street and Portertown Road, police reported. She died from her injuries at Vidant Medical Center on Jan. 18.
Police say Scott hit Boardman as he made a left turn from one of the parking lot’s aisles. Scott told officers he did not see her because she was in the blind spot of his 2008 GMC Sierra truck. Police said the window tinting on Scott’s truck was a factor in the incident.
A wreck report indicated officers interviewed a witness and reviewed video footage from the store as part of their investigation.
Boardman was walking across the roadway in front of the store when she was hit, the report said.
She was walking toward the store and had established lane control by walking most of the way across the first lane before Scott made his turn, the report said. The left front side of the truck hit Boardman at 7 mph.
“Due to how dark the tint was (8.7%) on the truck, this was viewed as an obstruction to the driver’s view and a contributing factor,” the report said.
The witness also told police that Scott earlier had been driving in a reckless manner. Scott was initially cited for unsafe movement causing personal injury and tint violation.
Boardman was the widow of Terry Boardman, an ECU instructor, business owner and community advocate. He died on Jan. 18, 2021.