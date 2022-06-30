The fifth and final show for the 2022 Concert on the Common series will take place at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater this afternoon.
Chicago Rewired, a tribute band honoring one of America’s biggest acts, Chicago, will perform at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St., starting at 6 p.m. Food and beverage sales will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Series promoter Henry Hinton of Inner Banks Media said Chicago has sold over 100 million records and is one of the longest running and most successful bands of all time.
He said Chicago Rewired will perform the hits including Make Me Smile, Beginnings, Saturday in the Park, 25 or 6 to 4, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is, If You Leave Me Now, Hard To Say I’m Sorry, Feeling Stronger Every Day, Hard Habit To Break, You’re the Inspiration, I’ve Been Searching (For So Long), Call On Me, Old Days, Color My World, Hold On and many more.
The radio stations of Inner Banks Media present the series with the assistance of the Greenville Junior League and the City of Greenville. Chicago Rewired was originally scheduled to perform at the concert series in May but was rained out.
“This is another band that everyone will be able to sing along with which makes these shows so much fun,” said Hinton, President of Inner Banks Media. “Hearing those great songs with that classic horn section is going to be really exciting”.