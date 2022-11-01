In the last several months, Kathryn Bello has seen her Chicod School art students bring home awards from the Ayden Art Show, Pitt County Fair, North Carolina School Boards Association and the National Association of Counties. But over the weekend, it was her turn.
Bello, who is known for having her students enter — and win — various art competitions, came back to school Monday with not one but two awards from the North Carolina Art Educators Association. After more than 25 years in the classroom, she has been named NCAE Elementary Art Educator of the Year and NCAE Art Educator of the Year in recognition of her commitment and contributions to the visual arts in North Carolina.
“Not only is she a fantastic art teacher in the classroom,” Russell Knight, Pitt County Schools coordinator of arts education said recently in announcing the honor to the Board of Education. “She and her students do a great job in a lot of our art contests across the state.”
Bello, whose father was an industrial arts teacher, has been entering art competitions since childhood. Growing up in California in the days before the internet, she and her older sister would scour magazines to find contests. Bello recalls submitting to Highlights, a national children’s magazine, and having her art selected for publication at age 10.
“I’m a competitive person. When I was a kid, that was a big deal,” she said, adding that even today, competition, “really gets the kids excited about their artwork, especially when they get recognized.”
Although Bello didn’t have her first art class until middle school, she decided to pursue an art education degree when she attended the University of Arkansas on a swimming scholarship. But after graduating and moving with her husband to Greenville, she struggled to find work as an art teacher. Returning to school at East Carolina University, Bello earned a master’s degree in elementary education and taught second and third grade at Belvoir Elementary School for more than a decade.
“I think that it’s made me a better art teacher because I know what’s going on in their regular classroom,” she said. “I know the elementary curriculum so I can integrate science lessons or social studies. I know what math objectives match my art curriculum. Plus I’m more sympathetic to the regular classroom teachers.”
Sixteen years ago, Bello got an invitation to return to her first love, teaching art. She accepted a position working with both elementary and middle school students at Chicod, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade.
Her colorful classroom, where walls are used to illustrate styles of art ranging from abstract to Renaissance, also is decorated with students’ three-dimensional works. Paper-mâché creations fashioned to look like a giant bottle of Elmer’s glue or a box of Cheez-It crackers are perched in corners and above supply shelves and cabinets that are filled with everything from beads and feathers to sequins and wire.
“I’m more of a sculptor. I enjoy using recycled materials,” Bello explained. “I have all these tubs; they are full of recycled materials people bring me.”
The Cheez-It box was created by Elisha Brooks, who was Bello’s art student in elementary school. Now a senior at D.H. Conley High School, Brooks helps her former art teacher at a summer art camp hosted each year at Eastern Pines Church of Christ.
“She keeps artwork from other students,” Brooks said. “I thought it was really cool that she did that. She’s just very kind. She loves what she does. She just seems to have a lot of fun with what she does.”
In addition to summer camps, Bello hosts an art club for students who want to have more time to hone their craft. Twice a week, she spends two hours after school helping club members with projects too large or involved to pursue during the regular classroom period.
Why devote the extra time after spending all day teaching art?
“Those are kids who love art,” Bello said. “I want to be that person that gets excited with them about doing paper-mâché or building something out of recycled toilet paper rolls because that was me when I was a kid.”
Earlier this year, Chicod Art Club members took on a different kind of project, designing and screen printing T-shirts as a fundraiser for Clara Thompson, a student who needs a service dog. Though she originally planned to print about 100 shirts, Bello saw the effort grow to nearly seven times that size, attracting corporate sponsors and generating more than $15,000.
“Mrs. Bello is unbelievable to me,” said Clara’s mother, Janna Thompson, whose older daughter and son have been part of the art club. “She is so full of compassion and kindness and she nurtures that in her students.”
In 2020, when Chicod and other school campuses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bello began a “Wall of Kindness” in the hallway outside of her classroom. She invited students to send pictures to illustrate how they were using art to spread goodwill.
“Anytime they made something for somebody or sent somebody a homemade card, it was exciting for me to see the kids use their art to make people happy,” Bello recalled.
“Every week when I made my teaching video I would show them how many people had sent me things,” she said. “They loved seeing their picture on the wall, and the number getting higher and higher. When we came back (to school) the kids wanted to continue, and so we talked about things we could do.”
On their own and as part of the art club, students kept up the effort, creating cards for nursing home residents and making stuffed animals for the children’s hospital. As the initiative grew, so did the display, which now extends down the hall and around several corners. At last count, the number of acts of kindness displayed stood at 1,200. This past spring, the wall earned Bello and her school’s art club an award from the nonprofit educational organization Radiant Peace Foundation International.
Like the other competitions she enters for her students, this one was more about inspiring effort than showcasing accomplishments.
“I always say you teach the kid first and the art second,” Bello said. “I like to use the art to really boost kids’ confidence, especially kids that struggle in the regular classroom. It’s really exciting for me to give them something that they’re proud of and something that will encourage them to come back to school the next day.”