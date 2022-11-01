In the last several months, Kathryn Bello has seen her Chicod School art students bring home awards from the Ayden Art Show, Pitt County Fair, North Carolina School Boards Association and the National Association of Counties. But over the weekend, it was her turn.

Bello, who is known for having her students enter — and win — various art competitions, came back to school Monday with not one but two awards from the North Carolina Art Educators Association. After more than 25 years in the classroom, she has been named NCAE Elementary Art Educator of the Year and NCAE Art Educator of the Year in recognition of her commitment and contributions to the visual arts in North Carolina.


