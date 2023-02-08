Crime was up in Greenville last year, with domestic violence and auto thefts driving the surge, Police Chief Ted Sauls said during a presentation to Greenville City Council, and stolen firearms emerging as a theme.

Part 1 crimes increased 5 percent in 2022 over 2021 numbers, the chief reported during Monday's meeting. The percentage was less than the 20 percent increase in violent crime statewide as reported by the North Carolina Attorney General, Sauls said.


