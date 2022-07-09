Greenville’s police chief said this week that he does not have specific plans following an announcement that he would resign at the end of July, but at 51, he won’t be retiring.
The city announced July 1 that Mark Holtzman would be leaving his post after nearly seven years. Holtzman spoke to The Daily Reflector on Thursday.
“I don’t have an exact address where I am heading to next but I have a clear direction to where I am heading,” Holtzman said during an interview at police headquarters. “I’m going to continue to serve in law enforcement. We’ll just let that be determined.”
Holtzman came to Greenville in September 2015 after 26 years in Hagerstown, Maryland, a city of about 40,000 west of Baltimore, where he started as a cadet at 18 and served as chief for three years.
He said Thursday he is interested in pursuing other areas of law enforcement including teaching on a university level. He and his family will remain in Greenville for the immediate future.
“We have really made Greenville our home and have a lot of friends and contacts here. The community has really welcomed us and it feels like home,” he said. “It is difficult to know what lies next in anyone’s path. As a family we are excited at what the opportunities are ahead.”
When he arrived in Greenville, he said, the department had an active community policing program. But citizens said the department needed to build trust and earn legitimacy from all segments of the community.
He said the department of 251 people was up for the challenge, creating several programs that allowed law enforcement and the community to work together to address concerns.
Cops & Barbers has been one of those efforts. Officers routinely visit local barber shops to answer questions about police activity and to learn what barbershop patrons are talking about in the community.
Holtzman said it helps new officers break the ice with the communities they are serving. It also helps break down racial barriers.
The program operates the Cops & Barbers backpack give-a-way where children can receive haircuts and backpacks filled with school supplies.
“I am truly going to miss working with them so closely. They have partnered with us. We shared some great memories with our barbers,” Holtzman said. While the backpack give-a-ways are fun, it’s the honest discussions that have meant the most, he said.
Frank discussion required the department to expand its community involvement and civic liaison program beyond neighborhood groups and homeowner associations, he said.
Officers are now on the boards of about 30 civic and faith-based organizations, such as NC Civil, East Carolina University Greek Life and the Pitt County Branch of the NAACP. Participation helps them learn about concerns and discuss police efforts to address them.
The department built strategic plans and update them regularly to reduce crime and the high rate of car crashes in the city, Holtzman said. He turned to his love of technology to address both issues, he said.
Working with other city departments, street lights were changed out with LED lighting to brighten streets. More cameras were installed along with gunshot detection equipment that immediately alerted officers to gunfire.
Holtzman convened a traffic safety task force to address a high number of motor vehicle crashes that consistently rank Greenville as one of the state’s most dangerous places to drive.
Made up of law enforcement, state and city traffic engineers, representatives of Pitt County Schools and East Carolina University’s and Vidant Medical Center’s injury prevention offices, the group examines causes and looks for solutions.
The effort led to the implementation of a camera program that captured images of vehicles traveling through red lights. The group also successfully lobbied the city and state transportation departments to install delineators that limited left turns along certain highways and installed more pedestrian crossings in areas with large amounts of foot traffic.
Since the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Greenville has seen the number of applications for open spots drop from the hundreds to dozens, Holtzman said. With his department only accepting about 10 percent of applicants, and current officers retiring or moving to other departments, the department is down about 34 officers.
“Even though we are short, we are carrying out the mission,” he said. Officers are doing the same work and sometimes more, with fewer people.
A new program launching in the fall is a paid internship with ECU criminal justice students.
The interns will be exposed to the different functions in the department and specialized areas like forensics, the drone program, communications and technology to learn about police operations. They will work in community outreach, attending functions with officers and working with the Police Athletic League and Cops & Barbers.
Holtzman said he’d like the students to take on projects such as reviewing neighborhoods and recommending environmental changes that can reduce crime. He’d also like to see them examine existing programs such as the K9 unit to see if it can be used in different ways.
Holtzman said he hopes that at least half the interns decide to apply to the department once they graduate.
Recruitment and retention is going to be one of the top tasks of Greenville’s next police chief, Holtzman said.
“At the end of the day all this comes down to the people. Police work is all about people. You can’t thank the officers enough and the staff enough for the work they do,” he said.
Greenville has the benefit of being a large enough department with enough areas of interest that young officers will find opportunities that they wouldn’t get in other communities.
“I would encourage them to connect early with community leaders and ask for their help in finding good people who want to serve this community. Recruiting isn’t something for just the recruitment unit to do,” Holtzman said.
The new chief shouldn’t be shy about asking church leaders to direct individuals they think are up to the task to the police department, he said. The next chief also should have good people skills to build connections within the department so officers and civilian employees feel valued and want to stay.
Finally, the next chief should have good communication skills.
“You are the voice of not just a department but a community on some days,” Holtzman said.